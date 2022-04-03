Asbury Park man accused of two Cookman Avenue burglaries

ASBURY PARK - A 23-year-old Asbury Park man man was arrested in connection with burglaries last week at two Cookman Avenue stores, police said.

Derek M. Charpentier was charged with two counts of burglary and two counts of theft, police said.

Police were investigating a burglary that happened overnight on March 29 at Rebel Supply Co., an apparel store, and another on March 31 next door at Confections of a Rock Store, a bakery.

A suspect broke into the rear of the stores by breaking the glass and took just over $1,000 in cash from each business, police said, adding the incident at Confections of a Rock Star was caught on video.

Detectives encountered Charpentier at the intersection of Springwood Avenue and Memorial Drive.

He was taken to the Monmouth County jail with a pending court date.

