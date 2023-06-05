Asbury Park man charged with kidnapping 11-year-old girl

FREEHOLD - An Asbury Park man is charged with kidnapping and other offenses after authorities allege he lured an 11-year-old girl into his car last week and told her to take off her clothes, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said Monday.

Authorities allege Raquan M. Folk, 29, pulled up to the victim in a white Kia as she was walking on Ridge Avenue in Asbury at about 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 30.

After convincing the girl to get in his car, he drove to Neptune, stopped the car and told the child to disrobe, authorities allege.

Raquan M. Folk

That prompted the girl to ask to use a bathroom, so Folk stopped at a service station. When he did, the victim ran out and flagged down a passerby, who took her to the Neptune Police Department, authorities said.

An investigation by Asbury Park Police and the Special Victims Bureau of the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office led to Folk's arrest without incident on Thursday.

Folk is in the Monmouth County Jail, awaiting a detention hearing. He is charged with first-degree kidnapping, second-degree child luring and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child by sexual conduct.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the incident or of Folk's activities to contact prosecutor's Detective Kayla Santiago at 800-533-7443.

Assistant Prosecutor Keri-Leigh Schaefer is handling the case.

Kathleen Hopkins, a reporter in New Jersey since 1985, covers crime, court cases, legal issues and just about every major murder trial to hit Monmouth and Ocean counties. Contact her at khopkins@app.com

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Asbury Park NJ: Man charged with kidnapping of 11-year-old girl