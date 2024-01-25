Asbury Park man extradited from Virginia to face murder charge in Toms River shooting

An Asbury Park man charged with murder in the shooting of three men at a hookah lounge in Toms River in 2022 was extradited from Virginia to face charges in the slaying.

Eric Manzanares, 24, of Asbury Park, was arrested on April 7 in Prince William County, Virginia, as a fugitive and remained in an adult detention center while awaiting extradition to New Jersey.

He is now being held at Ocean County Jail following his extradition Wednesday, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

On Aug. 27, 2022, around 1:20 a.m., Toms River police were called to the Top Tier Hookah Lounge at 1769 Hooper Avenue after receiving a report of gunfire. The officers found three victims with gunshot wounds.

After being shot in the lower abdomen, Nymere Tinsley, 25, died at the scene, authorities said.

Anthony Miller, 29, of Neptune Township, suffered a gunshot wound to his stomach, and Jamal Bland, 24, of Asbury Park, was shot in the elbow, authorities said. Both were taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune where they were treated and released.

Manzanares was charged with murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of a weapon, and a warrant for his arrest was issued on the day of the shootings.

Lawyer information for him was not immediately available.

