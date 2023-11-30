Asbury Park man faces 12 years in prison after selling drugs to undercover cop four times

FREEHOLD – An Asbury Park man pleaded guilty to drug distribution after selling narcotics to an undercover cop multiple times, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced Thursday.

Tyheim McGhee, 28, pleaded guilty on Nov. 6 to distribution of more than half an ounce of cocaine, and possession of more than five ounces of cocaine with the intent to distribute before Superior Court Judge Jill O’Malley, Santiago said. As a result, McGhee faces 12 years in a New Jersey State Prison when he is sentenced on January 26, 2024.

The guilty plea stems from an investigation involving detectives from the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Gang Task Force and the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Strike Force, in February and March 2023, according to Santiago. During the investigation, McGhee sold a total of more than a half an ounce of cocaine to an undercover officer on four separate occasions.

According to Santiago, the investigation culminated on March 24, when a search warrant was executed on McGhee's Borden Avenue home. During the search, police recovered more than 5 ounces of cocaine as well as paraphernalia used in the distribution of narcotics.

Jenna Calderón covers breaking news and cold cases in Monmouth and Ocean counties. Before coming to the Press, she covered The Queen City for Cincinnati Magazine in Ohio. Contact her at 330-590-3903; jcalderon@gannettnj.com

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Asbury Park man pleads guilty after selling drugs to undercover cop