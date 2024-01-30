Asbury Park man gets 12 years in prison after admitting he sold drugs to undercover cop

FREEHOLD - An Asbury Park man has been sentenced to 12 years in state prison after pleading guilty to drug distribution for selling narcotics to an undercover cop multiple times, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced Tuesday.

Tyheim McGhee was sentenced Monday to 12 years on a first-degree possession of cocaine with the Intent to distribute in excess of five ounces, seven years on a second-degree distribution of over half an ounce of cocaine, and a five-year prison term on a third degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Santiago said. The terms will run concurrently.

McGhee previously entered a plea on Monday, November 6, the prosecutor said.

The charges stem from an investigation involving detectives from the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Gang Task Force and the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Strike Force in February and March 2023, Santiago said. During the investigation, McGhee sold a total of over half an ounce of cocaine to an undercover officer on four separate occasions.

The investigation culminated when authorities executed a search warrant on McGhee’s Borden Avenue residence on March 24, where they recovered over five ounces of cocaine as well as paraphernalia used in the distribution of narcotics, according to Santiago.

Jenna Calderón covers breaking news and cold cases in Monmouth and Ocean counties. Before coming to the Press, she covered The Queen City for Cincinnati Magazine in Ohio. Contact her at 330-590-3903; jcalderon@gannettnj.com

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Asbury Park man gets 12 years in prison for drug distribution