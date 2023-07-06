FREEHOLD – An Asbury Park man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison after repeatedly sexually abusing a child under the age of 12, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said Wednesday.

Julian B. Hart, 39, will be required to serve at least 85 percent of the first 40 years of his sentence before being eligible for parole under the state's No Early Release Act, Santiago said. Hart was subject to sentencing under the Jessica Lunsford Act, which was enacted to protect victims under 13 from sexual offenders, and he will be subject to the provisions of Megan’s Law and parole supervision for life upon release.

An investigation was launched after the victim made a report in the summer of 2021, the prosecutor said, which revealed that Hart repeatedly sexually abused the victim - who was under the age of 12 - on multiple occasions from September 27, 2014, through December 16, 2015. Hart was arrested and charged in August 2021 and was later indicted on October 22, 2021.

The investigation also revealed that Hart was already on Megan’s Law and parole supervision for life when these incidents occurred, Santiago said.

Hart was found guilty on December 7, 2022, of first-degree aggravated sexual assault, second-degree sexual assault, third-degree endangering the welfare of a child and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child for the possession of child sexual abuse materials.

Jenna Calderón covers breaking news and cold cases in Monmouth and Ocean counties. Before coming to the Press, she covered The Queen City for Cincinnati Magazine in Ohio. Contact her at 330-590-3903; jcalderon@gannettnj.com

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Asbury Park man gets 40 years for repeated sexual assault of juvenile