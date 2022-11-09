Asbury Park man imprisoned for New Hampshire killings that included Seaside Heights man

MANCHESTER, N.H. - An Asbury Park man has been sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty Monday to killing two men at a New Hampshire hotel last year, including one from Seaside Heights.

Theodore Luckey, 43, of Asbury Park, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder for purposely causing the deaths of David Hanford, 60, or Seaside Heights and Nathan Cashman, 28, of Manchester, New Hampshire, in August 2021 at Country Inn & Suites in Bedford, New Hampshire.

Investigators said Luckey attacked Cashman in the hotel lobby with a machete and strangled Hanford in a hotel room. He was sentenced to state prison for life without the possibility of parole.

Luckey's lawyers had indicated earlier that there may have been issue related to his competency to stand trial.

