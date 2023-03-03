Asbury Park man indicted, charged with killing girlfriend's dog

FREEHOLD – An Asbury Park man has been indicted on charges that he killed his girlfriend's dog last year, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced Friday.

Nicholas C. Winter, 36, is charged with third-degree animal cruelty resulting in death.

Just before 4 a.m. on Saturday, June 4, 2022, Asbury Park police officers responded to a home on the 1400 block of Locust Drive after receiving a report from a woman that her boyfriend had killed her dog, Santiago said. Inside the home, the officers found the animal - a 12-year-old poodle named Bentley - dead.

The victim’s other dog, a 14-year-old female named Sophia, was reported missing, but found in the area several hours later, according to the announcement.

An investigation led by Detective Anthony Houlis of the Asbury Park Police Department and Lt. Michael Magliozzo of the Monmouth County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) determined that earlier that day, Winter repeatedly texted his girlfriend, threatening the welfare of her dogs while she was at work, Santiago said. A necropsy performed on Bentley found that he died from blunt-force trauma to his head, neck and body, which resulted in a fatal traumatic brain injury.

Winter was arrested and charged later in June 2022, said Santiago. Convictions on third-degree criminal charges can be punishable by up to five years in state prison.

