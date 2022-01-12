Asbury Park police lieutenant says Monmouth prosecutor's office helped cover up complaint

ASBURY PARK - In the latest move in a battle over allegations of police misconduct, a city police lieutenant has filed a complaint with the state contending that the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office failed to investigate an internal affairs complaint against the city.

Kamil Warraich filed the complaint in December with the state Attorney General's Office.

Warraich has been waging a fight with Asbury Park and later the prosecutor’s office since being stripped of his gun and badge and placed on administrative leave in May 2019.

Warraich returned to duty in December, he said Tuesday.

Lt. Kamil Warraich stands outside of Asbury Park Police Headquarters in Asbury Park, N.J. Asbury Park, NJSaturday, December 4, 2021

Beginning in 2019, the city department repeatedly tried to have Warraich declared unfit for duty, pressing him to go through several psychological examinations. That order by city Police Chief David Kelso stemmed from an email that Warraich wrote to an internal affairs officer, saying “I want to slit my own wrists,” in a discussion about senior officers showing callousness toward people with drug addictions in front of rookies. That was one among several complaints he raised, some more serious.

Warraich contended that the Asbury Park Police Department retaliated against him for bringing to light alleged misconduct among city officers in the five-page email. He maintains he was voicing his frustration, not making a suicidal threat, when he mentioned slitting his wrists.

Warraich furthered those misconduct claims in a lawsuit filed in 2020 against the city police department alleging discrimination, racism and corruption.

Warraich's Dec. 20, 2021, complaint to the Attorney General's Office follows his earlier complaint to that office about Asbury Park. He contended that the Asbury Park Police Department failed to investigate internal affairs complaints from 2014 to 2019, engaging in coverups.

The Attorney General’s Office sent Warraich's earlier complaint to the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office to investigate despite Warraich’s objections about conflicts of interest.

In February 2021, Melanie Falco, director of the county prosecutor’s Professional Responsibility and Bias Crimes Bureau sent a letter to Warraich, saying no misconduct was found, according to Warraich’s most recent complaint.

Now, he is alleging that the prosecutor's office “conspired with (Asbury Park Police Department) executives and Internal Affairs personnel to cover up the alleged criminal conduct.”

The prosecutor’s office said the continuing litigation with Warraich prevents them from commenting on the most recent allegations. The Asbury Park Police Department, still fighting with Warraich in court as well, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Warraich said Tuesday that the Office of Public Integrity and Accountability under the Attorney General’s Office recently interviewed him about his most recent allegations.

