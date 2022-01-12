Asbury Park police lieutenant says Monmouth prosecutor's office helped cover up complaint

Ken Serrano, Asbury Park Press
·2 min read

ASBURY PARK - In the latest move in a battle over allegations of police misconduct, a city police lieutenant has filed a complaint with the state contending that the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office failed to investigate an internal affairs complaint against the city.

Kamil Warraich filed the complaint in December with the state Attorney General's Office.

Warraich has been waging a fight with Asbury Park and later the prosecutor’s office since being stripped of his gun and badge and placed on administrative leave in May 2019.

Warraich returned to duty in December, he said Tuesday.

Lt. Kamil Warraich stands outside of Asbury Park Police Headquarters in Asbury Park, N.J. Asbury Park, NJSaturday, December 4, 2021
Lt. Kamil Warraich stands outside of Asbury Park Police Headquarters in Asbury Park, N.J. Asbury Park, NJSaturday, December 4, 2021

Beginning in 2019, the city department repeatedly tried to have Warraich declared unfit for duty, pressing him to go through several psychological examinations. That order by city Police Chief David Kelso stemmed from an email that Warraich wrote to an internal affairs officer, saying “I want to slit my own wrists,” in a discussion about senior officers showing callousness toward people with drug addictions in front of rookies. That was one among several complaints he raised, some more serious.

USA TODAY report: Whistleblower cops face a system built to beat them down

Warraich contended that the Asbury Park Police Department retaliated against him for bringing to light alleged misconduct among city officers in the five-page email. He maintains he was voicing his frustration, not making a suicidal threat, when he mentioned slitting his wrists.

Warraich furthered those misconduct claims in a lawsuit filed in 2020 against the city police department alleging discrimination, racism and corruption.

Warraich's Dec. 20, 2021, complaint to the Attorney General's Office follows his earlier complaint to that office about Asbury Park. He contended that the Asbury Park Police Department failed to investigate internal affairs complaints from 2014 to 2019, engaging in coverups.

Protecting the Shield: Check out the Asbury Park Press investigation into what keeps bad cops on the job

The Attorney General’s Office sent Warraich's earlier complaint to the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office to investigate despite Warraich’s objections about conflicts of interest.

In February 2021, Melanie Falco, director of the county prosecutor’s Professional Responsibility and Bias Crimes Bureau sent a letter to Warraich, saying no misconduct was found, according to Warraich’s most recent complaint.

Now, he is alleging that the prosecutor's office “conspired with (Asbury Park Police Department) executives and Internal Affairs personnel to cover up the alleged criminal conduct.”

The prosecutor’s office said the continuing litigation with Warraich prevents them from commenting on the most recent allegations. The Asbury Park Police Department, still fighting with Warraich in court as well, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Warraich said Tuesday that the Office of Public Integrity and Accountability under the Attorney General’s Office recently interviewed him about his most recent allegations.

Ken Serrano covers crime, breaking news, investigations and local issues. Reach him at kserrano@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Asbury Park NJ cop calls out prosecutor's office in misconduct battle

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Car bomb in Somali capital kills eight - ambulance services director

    MOGADISHU (Reuters) -A car bomb exploded on a road leading to the airport in the Somali capital Mogadishu on Wednesday, killing at least eight people, the head of the city's ambulance services said. Mogadishu resident Mohamed Osman said the shock of the blast hit the walls and roof of a mosque he was praying in nearby. Abdikadir Abdirahman, director of Aamin Ambulance service, put the death toll at eight.

  • Exclusive-Morgan Stanley to award bonus rises of over 20% on Thursday to top performers -sources

    SYDNEY/HONG KONG/NEW YORK (Reuters) -Morgan Stanley will raise its annual bonus for top-performing staff on Thursday by more than 20%, people with direct knowledge of the matter said, with a dealmaking boom set to usher in bumper payouts by banks this year. Bankers in equity underwriting and M&A advisory businesses are expected to receive some of the highest increases at the Wall Street firm due to the strong performances of those divisions over the past year, said two of the sources. Investment banks globally adjust their bonus pools according to business momentum.

  • RNC calls out Senate Democrats on filibuster hypocrisy in new memo

    Senate Democrats fell into the RNC’s sights over their push to dismantle the filibuster after the blue party’s decades-long fight to preserve the measure.

  • Former Tallahassee ethics officer signs deferred prosecution agreement in stalking case

    Julie Meadows-Keefe, the former Tallahassee ethics officer arrested on stalking charges, received a trial alternative from the State Attorney’s Office.

  • Hong Kong regulator canvasses views on rules for crypto assets

    Hong Kong's de facto central bank invited comment on Wednesday about ways to regulate crypto assets and stablecoins, with the aim of adopting a regulatory framework by 2024 in which the policy spectrum could range from no action to a blanket ban. The rapid growth of cryptocurrencies and, in particular, stablecoins, or digital assets pegged to traditional currencies, has drawn attention from regulators worldwide, who fear they could put the financial system at risk if not monitored. The global market value of crypto assets stands at about $2.2 trillion, pointing to their growing inter-connectedness with the mainstream financial system, said Eddie Yue, the chief executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA).

  • MTN Uganda introduces overdraft facility as it step-ups competition in digital lending space

    Africa’s mobile-money sector remains the most active of any region in the world according to GSM Association (GSMA), an umbrella body representing the interests of players in the telecommunications industry. The report shows that registered mobile money accounts in Africa stood at slightly over half a billion in 2020, a 12-percentage point growth from the previous year.

  • French Alps murders: Arrest in unsolved shooting of British family

    French police have detained for questioning a man in connection with the Alps murders in which a British man, his wife and mother-in-law were killed in a forest car park.

  • As pandemic brings 'alarming increase' in domestic violence, New Hanover agencies scramble to help

    At the end of 2021, Wilmington saw two domestic violence instances result in apparent murder-suicides.

  • Attorney pays tribute to longtime Central Jersey municipal court judge

    William Kelleher Jr. recently retired as the presiding municipal court judge in the Somerset, Hunterdon and Warren Vicinage.

  • ‘I've had enough': 3rd day of protests in case of Fayetteville man shot by off-duty deputy

    Protests continued for a third night calling for the arrest of a Cumberland County deputy who killed Jason Walker on Saturday in Fayetteville.

  • Juvenile Complaints Filed Against Wall Township High School Students

    The Monmouth County Prosecutor's office said juvenile complaints have been filed against a number of students.

  • Body in burned car, Milwaukee fire chief offers apology

    Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski offered an apology to the family of the deceased woman that was found inside a vehicle that crashed and burned near 76th and Green Tree on Sunday morning.

  • Vermont Attorney General's Office to investigate Frog Hollow complaint

    The Civil Rights Unit is looking into Misoo Bang's complaint regarding Frog Hollow.

  • Fire Chief Aaron Lipski apologizes for department's failure to notice body in fiery car wreck

    Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski on Tuesday apologized for his department’s failure to locate a body in the back seat of a fiery car wreck on Sunday.

  • Analysis-Crypto companies bet new mayor will make New York digital asset hub

    With U.S. cities such as Miami and Austin trying to court digital asset companies, John Wu was unsure whether to make New York City the permanent home of his cryptocurrency and blockchain start-up Ava Labs - until Eric Adams was elected mayor in November. Wu said the election of Adams, a bitcoin-enthusiast who has pledged to turn the Big Apple into a crypto hub, played "a big part" in his decision to set-up a permanent office in New York City in November. "Knowing that we have an administration that's friendly, especially in the New York City area, is going to be very helpful," said Wu, president of the company.

  • Biden Interior Department defends Trump-era coal-mining plans

    The Biden administration in a Friday court filing defended a Trump-era policy that advocates say disregarded a court order to consider coal alternatives in the Powder River Basin.In a 2018 decision, the U.S. Federal District Court in Montana ordered the Trump Bureau of Land Management to revise its resource management plans (RMPs) for its field offices in Miles City and Buffalo.The RMPs outline the amount of coal that is to be sold to companies...

  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers Coach Says It Would a "Travesty" if Tom Brady Does Not Win MVP

    The 2021-22 NFL race for MVP sees Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Tom Brady and Green Bay Packers' Aaron...

  • Coaching Senior Bowl all-star game gives Detroit Lions leg up in NFL draft process

    Several of 2022 NFL draft's top QB prospects are committed to play in the Senior Bowl, including Pitt's Kenny Pickett and North Carolina's Sam Howell

  • Philippines poll body to rule by next week on Marcos disqualification bids

    The Philippines' poll body will rule by Jan. 17 on a series of petitions seeking to disqualify from presidential elections the son and namesake of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, a commissioner said on Tuesday. Ferdinand Marcos Jr, the frontrunner for the May 9 election according to opinion polls, has faced at least eight complaints urging the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) to bar him from running, mainly over a 1995 tax evasion conviction. Aides to Marcos, 64, have rejected the petitions as propaganda aimed at discrediting him.

  • Prosecutors offer to drop Ghislaine Maxwell's perjury charges if she is sentenced

    Prosecutors in the Ghislaine Maxwell case are offering to drop two perjury charges against the British socialite if she is sentenced for the sex-related crimes she was convicted of last month.The offer comes as defense attorneys for Maxwell are calling for a new trial after one of the jurors on the case revealed in media interviews that he had been a victim of sexual assault as a child.Maxwell faces up to 65 years in prison after being found...