Asbury Park was supposed to be an NJ legal weed 'mecca.' What happened?

ASBURY PARK - For a short while, Sylvia Sylvia-Cioffi might have been the most popular person at the Jersey Shore.

New Jersey was on the cusp of legalizing marijuana for recreational use — it was a matter of "when," not "if" — and Asbury Park was seen as a potential epicenter. It had the built-in name recognition and attractions. It had a bustling downtown. And its officials were open about their intention to welcome in the cannabis industry with open arms.

When industry hot-shots wanted an introduction to the city's decision-makers, they turned to Sylvia-Cioffi, executie director of the Asbury Park Chamber of Commerce. Some even wanted her to join their boards of directors or ownership groups: Sylvia-Cioffi, a Cuban American woman, described herself as a "bit of a unicorn" for an industry that state law rewards when women and people of color are in charge.

"In that first year, it felt like someone fired off a starting gun. The phone was ringing nonstop," she said. "But we're just not hearing much right now when it comes to the appetite to get something open."

A lot can change in three years.

The state issued nearly 1,300 adult use cannabis licenses, including more than 700 dispensaries. And nearly 80 have already opened up for recreational sales, turning suburbs like Franklin Township in Somerset County and even rural communities like West Milford into unlikely hotbeds.

Just about the only thing that hasn't changed is Asbury Park's status on cannabis: It's yet to even reach the starting line. Now, embroiled in litigation, the city that was once seen as a potential epicenter for the New Jersey cannabis industry instead runs the risk of being left behind.

There's no one reason why Asbury Park has dragged behind its neighbors when it comes to the cannabis industry.

When the city officially opted out of issuing cannabis licenses in July 2021, it was far from alone: More than 70% of municipalities followed the same path in the months after weed was legalized by more than two-thirds of New Jersey voters. At issue was a state law that gave municipalities a deadline: If they didn't opt-out by August 2021, cannabis businesses would be essentially forced into their existing zoning codes, removing most of a municipality's land use powers.

At the time, Asbury Park Mayor John Moor said the move would "give us time to figure out what we want to do," noting particularly his misgivings over cannabis consumption lounges.

That didn't slow down the interest: The city received more than 70 inquiries from cannabis companies and entrepreneurs in the first few weeks after the legal weed ballot measure was approved, Moor said.

Other municipalities changed their tune in the last two years, including ones that boast many of Asbury Park's hallmarks, like beaches (Atlantic City), walkable downtowns (Metuchen) and vibrant arts scenes (Montclair).

"There might be a couple of folks who are waiting for Asbury Park," said Scott Rudder, interim president of the New Jersey CannaBusiness Association, which operates as a chamber of commerce for the state's cannabis industry. "But people looking to get into the business right now are finding places where that can happen right now."

Now, city officials are placing the blame on its slow crawl toward cannabis licenses on a fiery legal battle with Breakwater Treatment & Wellness.

In January 2021, Cranbury-based Breakwater publicly announced that they would be opening a satellite dispensary in Asbury Park. The only problem? The company hadn't talked to the city about their plans at all, Moor said at the time.

Breakwater would eventually submit plans for a medical marijuana dispensary only to see the zoning board unanimously reject them, stating that a move to change zoning would fly in the face of the city's opt-out ordinance. In July, Breakwater filed a lawsuit against the city alleging that officials favored a proposed dispensary by Asbury Seaweed LLC, which has already secured a conditional dispensary license from the state Cannabis Regulatory Commission.

The city has argued that the zoning board is a separate entity and its members had the authority to deny Breakwater's application. The city filed a motion to dismiss the case in September, with a decision expected next week.

'Waiting to see what happens'

The lawsuit gummed up whatever progress the city might have been making toward eventually opening up licenses, Moor said last week.

"We've been handcuffed, so we haven't talked about it. There's been no new discussions with council because of the lawsuit," Moor said in an interview. "We're taking it day by day, but the lawyers are telling us that, until it's resolved, this is where we're at."

He declined further comment on the city's plans for cannabis businesses.

"There's always been discussions about Asbury Park being a sort of mecca of the cannabis industry," Rudder said. "Asbury Park is an ideal town. They'll opt in at some point in the not-too-distant future. We're all waiting to see what happens."

While Asbury Park might wind up a latecomer in the cannabis space, that hasn't made it any less attractive to cannabis investors and entrepreneurs willing to play the long game.

The same reasons investors were initially interested in the city are still there — the Stone Pony isn't going anywhere, nor is the Atlantic Ocean. And after the COVID-19 pandemic flatlined restaurants, music venues and nightclubs, the city's vibrant dining, arts and nightlife scenes are bustling once again.

"I've never gotten a sense that the city has turned their ideals away from welcoming the cannabis industry," Sylvia-Cioffi said. "It's just that those stumbling blocks came along."

What remains to be seen are the specific rules cannabis businesses would have to follow in order to set up shop. Under state law, municipalities have immense power: Without express approval of the governing body — which often includes a five-figure annual fee — an applicant's proposal for an annual license from the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission is dead on arrival.

If the city wants to limit cannabis businesses to a specific street or neighborhood? There will be any number of businesses willing to comply. If the city wants assurances that a dispensary is hiring Asbury Park residents, they'll get it. There will be plenty of potential cannabis entrepreneurs willing to jump through every hoop the city puts up in order to secure a license.

"It has to be good for the people who actually live here, built here and struggled to stay here," Sylvia-Cioffi said. "You have to think of the city first before your own personal success."

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: NJ legal weed: Asbury Park slow to OK dispensaries amid lawsuit