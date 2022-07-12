Asbury Park teen shot to death multiple times

ASBURY PARK - A 19-year-old man has been killed in a shooting that occurred near the intersection of Prospect and Atlantic avenues on Friday, acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Monday.

Dariel Vernet, who was a city resident, died from multiple gunshot wounds about one hour after he was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, the Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.

Asbury Park Police officers responded to a report of gunfire in the 100 block of Prospect Avenue about 5:45 p.m. Friday, the statement said.

An autopsy was performed Sunday, when the death was officially ruled a homicide, according to the Prosecutor’s Office. Few other details about the crime were released on Monday.

The investigation into Vernet’s death is being handled by the Major Crimes Bureau of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office and the Asbury Park Police Department. Anyone in the public who may have information that can assist in the investigation is asked to contact Detective Christopher Guy of the Prosecutor’s Office at 800-533-7443 or Detective Anthony Troublefield at 732-774-1300 of the city’s police department.

Future prosecution of the case has been assigned to Assistant Prosecutor Caitlin J. Sidley, all according to the Prosecutor’s Office.

