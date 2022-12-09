Asbury resident pleads down to misdemeanor on felony weapon charge

Dec. 9—A 43-year-old defendant from Asbury pleaded guilty this week to a reduced charge of misdemeanor trespassing in a gun-pointing incident involving another man.

David E. Sly Jr. pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to a misdemeanor count of trespassing in a deal with the prosecutor's office. He had been facing a felony charge of unlawful use of a weapon.

Judge Gayle Crane accepted the plea and assessed Sly six months in jail, with execution of the sentence suspended and the defendant placed on unsupervised probation for one year.

Sly was arrested after an incident Oct. 6, 2021, at a property on Fair Lane in Jasper County. A probable-cause affidavit stated he pointed a shotgun at Jason Lathem when Lathem and the woman who owns the property asked him to leave.