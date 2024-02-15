ASCA Awards RAMP Designation to Prairie View

Feb. 14—ALEXANDRIA, Virginia — The American School Counselor Association has announced that Prairie View Elementary School in Goshen is a Recognized ASCA Model Program.

The RAMP designation recognizes schools that are committed to delivering an exemplary school counseling program. Honorees are awarded for aligning their program with the criteria in the ASCA National Model, a framework for a data-informed school counseling program. Since the program's inception, more than 1,000 schools have earned the RAMP designation.

Research findings indicate fully implemented school counseling programs are associated with a range of positive student educational and behavioral outcomes.

The efforts of one Prairie View staff member were specifically noted.

"Mrs. Marge Gingerich works to help each child in our building succeed," Prairie View Principal Sonya Imus said in a news release. "She ensures that all students believe in academic excellence and build their skills in collaboration, cooperation, perseverance, and leadership, just to name a few. This accomplishment is one that shows Mrs. Gingerich's dedication to our students. Prairie View is fortunate to have a committed counselor like Mrs. Gingerich."

Prairie View will be honored at a recognition ceremony at ASCA's annual conference in Kansas City, Missouri July 15.

"This year's RAMP honorees have shown their commitment to students and the school counseling profession," said Jill Cook, ASCA executive director. "These schools used data to drive their program development and implementation so that all students can achieve success. The RAMP designation distinguishes these schools and encourages school counselors nationwide to strive for excellence."

RAMP applications are reviewed once a year. The next submission deadline is Oct. 15. For more information on the program, visit www.schoolcounselor.org/ramp.