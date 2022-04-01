ASCA on center: 'We really need to raise a couple of million dollars as soon as possible'

The site of the future home of the Amarillo Senior Citizens Center is seen at 2404 Sixth Ave. The cost of renovating the building will be about $2 million, according to the ASCA.

The Amarillo Senior Citizens Association (ASCA) held a public meeting Wednesday with its board members and about 50 members of the community in attendance to talk about the future of their center.

At this time, the ASCA has temporarily shut down operations at its current facility at the former location of the IDK Sports Bar and Grill, 1301 Sixth Ave.

Currently, the ASCA is in the process of moving to its future location at 2404 Sixth Ave. The building was purchased from Potter County in September 2020 for $2,500 and will require extensive renovation to get the senior center up and running.

From 1973 to 2020, the ASCA had its location at Amarillo College, but due to an expansion of the college with its innovation hub, the center had to move to a new location.

According to Jeff Whitsell, executive director of the ACSA, since October 2021, the new building will require about $2 million to complete the construction and renovation of the facility. Currently, Whitsell and the ACSA are raising funds to complete construction. Before 2013, the ASCA received federal grants that supplemented funding for the organization.

Jeff Whitsell, executive director of the ASCA, addresses the public Wednesday about the state of the senior citizens center.

"The challenges we are facing right now, costs for everything are up," Whitsell said. "We are trying to take a building that's been completely gutted down to the bones and build it into a modern center that will meet the needs of intergenerational groups and do that while paying a premium on everything."

During the meeting, Whitsell talked about the economic outlook for the ACSA, since losing that grant funding and their current model in the loaned building was not sustainable. He said that going forward, the ASCA has to really look at its economic viability to provide needed services to community members.

"We are at a critical point because we have enough funds to get started, but we do not have enough funds to get finished or even to the midway point," Whitsell said. "We really need to raise a couple of million dollars as soon as possible."

Currently, the ASCA has net assets of about $280,000. Without a permanent location and reduced activities due to COVID-19 membership and funding, the group has suffered financially. With a move to its new space, the ASCA hopes to create new funding avenues and attract members of all ages to provide vital programs that will benefit all of Amarillo.

Candidate for the 47th District Court Dee Johnson addresses the board of the ASCA about the current situation of the senior center Wednesday.

"The need is great, but we are trying to readjust some of our programs, readjust some of the ways we're thinking to meet the needs of Baby Boomers and people like me, 50 years old, who will be a senior pretty soon," Whitsell said. "We have identified the areas we can fix. It requires just people having faith in us to fulfill that plan."

Whitsell said that while the organization has had its issues that have given some a negative perception of the ASCA, he felt that the organization provides a needed service in a city with few organizations for its senior population.

The city of Amarillo recently announced that it had received over $19 million of its projected $39 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds. Among the eight areas of proposed usage was $500,000 for senior citizen support dealing with improved ventilation and food insecurity assistance. Whitsell said his organization has had talks with the city regarding receiving some of this funding, but no decision has been made regarding allocating these funds.

He said outside of ARPA funding, there is no funding for the organization from the city currently in the budget.

"In the proposal that I sent over to the city regarding possibly ARPA funds, I indicate that we would like to transition into an intergenerational center to meet the needs of kids, all the way to seniors," Whitsell said. "From my point of view, and I think most of our board, we would like to serve a greater population and just do the right thing, make a place where people can come and enjoy themselves and not have to pay a lot of money to do so."

"We really need programs and organizations to serve our senior population," Whitsell added. "We need to find a way to make it sustainable."

Barbera romer, a member of the ASCA board, said she was really pleased with the turnout at the meeting.

"The community really needs to see this organization's value to our seniors and the whole community," Cromer said. "We really need more community involvement and commitment to make this something the city can be proud of.”

