Ascarate ducks injured, mistreated, killed over the years: Trish Long

Steve Buraczyk emailed me about a story he remembered as a young man: I remember a story about someone who was arrested for shooting and killing ducks at Ascarate Lake. I believe it was in the late 70s or before 1981. I would love to see the story again, but I can’t find it online.

My research found several instances of the ducks at Ascarate Lake being the target of hunters, nimrods and vandals. The first mention was Nov. 15, 1940:

County Attorney Finds Nimrods Are In Park Legally

Regarding Texas law, El Paso hunters can shoot wild ducks on partly-filled Ascarate Lake or in any other public park outside the city limits.

This was the opinion today of Assistant County Attorney Dave Heath after he studied statute books to determine whether the dozens of hunters swarming around Ascarate Lake were within the law.

Water was turned into the 40-acre lake Monday, and by Wednesday, the lake was covered with wildfowl. It didn’t take duck hunters long to take advantage of the situation.

“As far as I can learn, there is no law against hunting on the lake, as long as hunters don’t shoot more than the state limit,” Heath said.

More: 18 miners, 17 American, murdered on orders by General Pancho Villa

Commissioners Court Acts

Although no state law prevented hunters at the park, Commissioners Court was worn “down to a frazzle” with noise complaints from residents in the Ascarate district. The court passed an order forbidding hunters in the park area.

County Judge M. Scarborough asked the Sheriff’s Department to “keep an eagle eye on the lake and to arrest anyone caught shooting ducks on the property.”

Roast Duck For Jail Employees

In October 1944, three juveniles were arrested by a special policeman for shooting ducks at the lake.

The report made by deputy sheriffs concluded with, “One dead duck in the ice box in County Jail kitchen.”

Bryan Anthony Singh, 2, throws bread for the ducks at Ascarate Lake early Saturday morning, March 19, 2022.

Ducks Injured, Mistreated

By Nov. 2, 1967, the ducks were being mistreated:

Ascarate Lake’s flock of domestic and wild ducks are being molested, mistreated and cruelly handled, officials at El Paso Humane Society said.

“Within the month, two ducks have been brought into us, one with a leg cut off and one with both legs cut off,” an official said.

“If the mistreatment does not stop, we will have to remove the ducks from the lake,” Mrs. Juanita Velasco society shelter manager said.

Vandalism Kills Ascarate Ducks

Other mentions of killing of Ascarate ducks:

June 14, 1969: Citizens reported, “several children and adults for the past two weeks have been seen wringing birds’ necks, tying their feet together with weights and flinging them into the lake, and destroying nests and eggs.

Dec. 15, 1969: An assistant supervisor at the lake saw a boat whose occupants were chasing ducks around the lake. He called the Sheriff’s Department, but before a deputy arrived the boaters had loaded their craft and departed.

The next day, employees found a large oil slick on the water, apparently dumped there. They found a duck that had apparently died from the pollution. Nearby they found another that had been struck and killed by a boat.

Sept. 26, 1972: County Parks Superintendent Salvador Quintana said six ducks have been killed at Ascarate Lake over the past two weeks. He said the ducks were apparently hit by rocks and at least one of them had a fishhook embedded in its body.

Sept. 29, 1973: The Sheriff’s Department today was investigating the slaughter of at least 14 ducks at Ascarate Lake over the past week’s time. The birds were found shot with air rifle pellets and their necks wrung.

More: Hotel Dieu hospital was answer to growing need due to tuberculosis, tent city in El Paso

Duck Killings Point To Park Problems

This April 21, 1981, article is the one that I believe answers the emailed question. Although I did not find that anyone was arrested for the dead ducks:

No one heard the gunshots that must have echoed across Ascarate Park — at least no one bothered to report them — but county park employees arrived at work recently to find 32 ducks shot or beaten to death.

Commissioner Court learned Monday of the grisly discovery, made two Saturdays ago, from park foreman Hortencia “Stretch” Lopez, who also reported that nearly $1,000 was spent last month to repair vandalism at Ascarate Park.

“Nobody ever sees anything – they don’t want to get involved,” Ms. Lopez complained.

She said most of the ducks – domestic whites and wild mallards – were shot with a .22-caliber weapon, but some apparently were beaten to death with stones.

“I don’t know why such a cruel thing would happen,” she said. “All of us were upset about it. I was darned mad.”

Trish Long may be reached at tlong@elpasotimes.com or 915-546-6179.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Ascarate ducks injured, mistreated, killed over the years: Trish Long