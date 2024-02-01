Ascend cannabis dispensary coming to former Kings restaurant building

CENTER TWP. — A new cannabis dispensary is slated to open in the township's former Kings Family Restaurant location.

The building at 1451 Old Brodhead Road in Center Township has a fresh coat of blue paint and signage for Ascend’s dispensary outlet.

Kings, a popular regional eatery, closed its doors in Center more than a year ago, citing COVID-19’s hit to business.

Kings closes: What's Cooking: Economy & Ellwood City get new craft breweries

The former Kings Family Restaurant in Center Township is set to become an Ascend cannabis dispensary.

Ascend operates dispensaries in a half-dozen states, including two in eastern Pennsylvania. The shops offer a range of products, from cannabis flower to topicals, edibles, beverages and more, according to the company’s website. All stores feature “high-quality offerings of top-shelf, curated brands and knowledgable staff of expertly trained budtenders,” Ascend’s website reads.

Tennessee-based real estate and investment firms Big Plan Holdings and Evelyn Capital partnered to purchase the nearly 1.3-acre site last year from Ascend Wellness Holdings in a deal billed at $3.25 million. Beaver County property records show BPH Monaca PA LLC purchased the location for $2.75 million last summer.

The former Kings Family Restaurant in Center Township is set to become an Ascend cannabis dispensary.

The move is part of BPH’s efforts to expand its regional footprint throughout the northeast United States, said Josh Joseph, CEO of Big Plan Holdings, in a statement last year.

Ascend operates primarily in states with “recreational or near-recreational” marijuana laws on the books, according to its website. Only medical marijuana is legal in Pennsylvania currently, but recent efforts in the state to legalize recreational cannabis use for adults over 21 years old motivated BPH to make the acquisition, Joseph said.

“Ascend Wellness Holdings is tactically positioned to continue its dynamic trajectory in the cannabis space; a vertically-integrated operator with a footprint in seven of the most attractive states in the country for the industry,” he said. “They are one of the stronger operators in the industry and BPH has long been a strong supporter of (Ascend) and their management team.”

Ascend has not yet announced an opening date for the new Center dispensary outlet.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Ascend cannabis dispensary coming to former Kings restaurant building