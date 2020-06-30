Ascend Debuts Three Road Trip-Ready Hotels Within Driving Distance Of Major Metro Areas

The Shore Club Wisconsin, The Inn Hotel and The Penn Stroud Welcome Guests Excited to Travel Again

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shore Club Wisconsin, The Inn Hotel and The Penn Stroud have recently joined Choice Hotels International, Inc.'s (NYSE: CHH) Ascend Hotel Collection, a global portfolio of resort, boutique and historic hotels. All three hotels are just a few hours' drive from major U.S. cities and bustling suburbs, making them optimal destinations for guests who are looking to hit the road and start exploring again. Each hotel perfectly complements the relaxing vibes of either a lakeside or mountain getaway, with a focus on delivering exceptional customer service and refined amenities for experienced leisure travelers.

"Research shows that more than two-thirds of consumers miss traveling and can't wait to hit the road again, and many people will take more trips by car as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Dianne Taylor, head of brand, Ascend Hotel Collection, Choice Hotels. "As the industry's leading soft brand, Ascend Hotels specializes in making journeys memorable, whether guests are seeking a quick escape or a robust vacation. Each Ascend hotel enhances guests' trips with one-of-a-kind, upscale experiences that immerse them in the best of every destination."

The Shore Club Wisconsin: Located at 276 Victorian Village Dr. in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin , this recently renovated hotel provides guests with convenient access to charming attractions surrounding the shore and boasts 600 feet of private beach. Guests can lounge lakefront or try out a number of entertaining watersports, such as paddle boarding, kayaking, water skiing, wakeboarding or tubing. The Cottonwood Social and world-famous Tiki Bar are also on-site for guests seeking a drink or bite to eat.

Found at 15 Dam Rd. in , this hotel channels the storied history of the building's predecessor, which was an epicenter for social life along Lake Okoboji from the late 19 century until 2018. The new hotel leans into an Art Deco style that transports guests back to the Roaring '20s, while still delivering the modern amenities that today's leisure travelers seek. Embraced by tranquil lakes on three sides and quaint attractions and eateries to the south, The Inn Hotel is a true midwestern gem. The Penn Stroud: Located at 700 Main St. in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania , this hotel reflects nearly 200 years of history while offering guests upscale amenities in a premium location following a multi-million-dollar renovation. The Penn Stroud, nestled in the heart of the Pocono Mountains, is close to the Appalachian Trail – one of the country's most traversed hiking routes. Downtown Stroudsburg is home to several art galleries, cafes and historic sites, and the hotel is also close to attractions including Mountain View Vineyard and Alpine Mountain Skiing.

"The addition of these hotels to our Ascend Hotel Collection reaffirms that the road forward is paved with opportunity – both for guests ready to return to travel, and for the hotel owners who are ready to welcome them," said Mark Shalala, senior vice president of development, upscale brands, Choice Hotels. "Guests value both the security of brands they trust as well as individuality, and the Ascend brand brings them the best of both. Backed by Choice's industry-leading technology, robust distribution and reservation channels, and comprehensive Commitment to Clean initiative, Ascend hotels are poised for continued success in the months and years ahead."

Ascend hotel guests can participate in the award-winning Choice Privileges loyalty program, rated a top hotel loyalty program by both USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards and U.S. News & World Report. Choice Privileges membership is free and offers fast rewards and exclusive member rates for those who book directly at www.choicehotels.com.

All Choice-branded hotels are participating in Commitment to Clean, which is the company's global, holistic approach to supplying franchisees and their employees with the tools they need to achieve superior levels of cleanliness and address health and safety concerns associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. The initiative enhances existing best practice guidance for deep cleaning, disinfecting, hygiene and social distancing. For more information on Commitment to Clean, visit https://www.choicehotels.com/about/commitment-to-clean-hotels.

