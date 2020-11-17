Ascend introduces HiDura™ long-chain polyamides

HOUSTON, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascend Performance Materials has launched several new grades of its HiDura™ long-chain polyamides for engineered plastics, monofilaments and cable ties. HiDura polyamide 610 and 612 are designed to provide exceptional dimensional stability and long life with enhanced resistance to chemicals, impact and abrasion.

Ascend's HiDura™ long-chain polyamides are designed to be durable against extreme conditions and uses.

Ascend, the largest fully integrated producer of PA66 resin, has developed multiple new grades of HiDura PA610 and 612 for use in automotive fuel system and brake line applications, cable ties for solar power systems, battery seals and monofilaments for brush bristles.

"Customers choose Ascend because they can rely on our materials' performance in some of their most challenging applications," said Kaan Gunes, HiDura business manager. "We developed HiDura to endure in extreme conditions and uses. Whether used in a connector for solar panels or as brush bristles, our customers can count on HiDura LCPAs to perform well over the life of the application."

"Our customers are responding to broader shifts in the market and their products' reliability is a key differentiator," said Isaac Khalil, senior vice president of Ascend's polyamide business. "We support our customers' growth plans with high-performance materials and the application development, processing and technical expertise to get the most out of those materials."

Information about HiDura, including application profiles and technical data sheets, can be found at https://www.ascendmaterials.com/hidura.

About Ascend Performance Materials

Ascend Performance Materials makes high-performance materials for everyday essentials and new technologies. Our focus is on improving quality of life and inspiring a better tomorrow through innovation. Based in Houston, Texas, and with regional offices in Shanghai, Brussels and Detroit, we are a fully integrated material solutions provider with eight global manufacturing facilities in the United States, Europe and China. Our 2,600-person global workforce makes the plastics, fabrics, fibers and chemicals used to make safer vehicles, cleaner energy, better medical devices, smarter appliances and longer-lasting apparel and consumer goods. We are committed to safety, sustainability and the success of our customers and our communities.

Story continues

Find out more about Ascend at www.ascendmaterials.com.

Contact: Alison Jahn at +1 713-210-9809, ajahn@ascendmaterials.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1336663/Ascend_Performance_Materials_HiDura.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1326397/ASCEND_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Ascend Performance Materials