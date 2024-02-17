Ascend Services in Manitowoc reports ‘very generous response’ after catalytic converter theft: Weekly dose

The exterior of Ascend Services as seen, Friday, May 1, 2020, in Manitowoc, Wis. Ascend Services serves individuals with exceptional abilities, and its participants have been at home since the state's safer-at-home order went into place.

MANITOWOC — Ascend Services, the Manitowoc nonprofit that serves youth and adults with disabilities, says it has seen “a very generous response” from the community after a catalytic converter was stolen from its production box truck in December.

The truck was a critical part of Ascend’s Workforce Solutions Program. The Prevocational Services Program depends on Ascend picking up product from area businesses and then dropping off the finished job on time. Having the main production truck out of commission put a strain on its production transportation services, Ascend said.

Ascend said insurance will help cover the cost of the repairs, but the cost of fixing the vehicle will total between $11,000 and $16,000. The extra cost is the result of considerable damage done by the thieves when they removed the converter.

Ascend said the community has rallied to its aid with donations and offers to assist.

“We were overwhelmed with the response to our misfortune,” Ascend’s executive director, Deanna Genske, said in a news release. “We had organizations that offered to lend us their vehicles and monetary donations from businesses and individuals.

“We were able to completely cover the cost of the repair and keep our services running smoothly,” she said. “We were also able to make some minor security upgrades, including better lighting.

“It makes you feel good to know that when you are in need, good people step up to help,” Genske said. “We are thankful to live and work in such a wonderful community.”

With the truck fixed and back on the road, the nonprofit said it has now shifted its focus to preventing the theft from happening again. Quotes have been obtained to upgrade the security camera system and donations and grants are being sought to assist with the upgrades. Anyone interested in helping can call 920-682-4663, go to ascendservicesinc.org or stop by the facility at 2818 Meadow Lane.

Despite reviewing security camera footage of the catalytic converter theft, no suspects have been identified. Ascend said anyone with information about the theft should contact Manitowoc Police Department at 920-686-6500.

Now, more news from throughout the community …

Washington House Museum’s Rummage & Bake Sale is Feb. 17-18

The sign at the Historic Washington House as seen, Wednesday, September 15, 2021, in Two Rivers, Wis. The firm is claimed to be the birth place of the Sundae.

The Washington House Museum, 1622 Jefferson St., Two Rivers, will hold its annual Rummage & Bake Sale Feb. 17-18. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days and admission is free. The bake sale usually sells out Saturday, but the rummage sale will definitely extend to Sunday.

For the bake sale, fresh-baked goods will be provided by volunteers and community members. Anyone eating their treat at the museum can add a scoop of vanilla ice cream for $1.

The rummage sale runs both days in the museum’s second-floor Grand Ballroom. An accessible stairlift to the second floor is available.

At noon Feb. 17, Lloyd Gosz will provide live entertainment, playing the piano in the first-floor bar room and encouraging attendees to join a sing-along.

Volunteers Barb and Marlene will offer their “Sloppy Joe lunch” to include a sloppy joe, chips and a beverage for $5. Customers are welcome to dine in, take out, or both. Coffee will be available.

For more information, go to tworivers-history.org or call 920-793-2490.

Heart-A-Rama auditions coming soon

The logo for Heart-A-Rama, Monday, April 25, 2022, in Two Rivers, Wis. Heart-A-Rama is a benefit which raises funds for the American Heart Association in Wisconsin.

Auditions for “Heart-A-Rama Goes to Space” will take place at 7 p.m. Feb. 21 and 1 p.m. Feb. 25 in the Behringer Room of the Two Rivers Community House, 1710 W. Park St.

Auditions are open to anyone who is at least 21 years old. Those auditioning will be asked to read from a provided script and sing a brief song (“Happy Birthday” is acceptable).

Those auditioning are asked to take a list of scheduling conflicts for March and April.

Cast members must be available for all scheduled rehearsals, dress rehearsals on April 21 and 22, and performances.

Show dates for “Heart-A-Rama Goes to Space” will be April 25-27 and May 2-4 at the J.E. Hamilton Community House in Two Rivers. This year’s show will include skits and musical numbers about aliens crashing in a cornfield, the Coneheads, and a roundabout in space, along with the Heart-A-Rama News, and music from the Heart-A-Rama Pit Boys.

Tickets for “Heart-A-Rama Goes to Space” are on sale at heartarama.org for $19 each. Heart-A-Rama has raised more than $3 million in 51 years for the American Heart Association, along with donating AEDs (automated external defibrillators) to local nonprofit organizations.

St. Clare Society offers bus trip to ‘Fiddler on the Roof’

The St. Clare Society of St. Francis Assisi Church is sponsoring a bus trip to “Fiddler on the Roof” April 4 at The Fireside Theatre in Fort Atkinson.

Pick-up is at 7:45 a.m. at the northeast side of the parking lot of the Holiday Inn in Manitowoc. Return will be at 6:45 p.m. The fee is $140, which includes transportation, water, meal, gratuity and the driver’s tip.

The menu includes chicken cordon bleu, roast beef tenderloin, baked almond cod and vegetarian.

Reservations close March 7. Call Helen at 920-682-4727 to make a reservation. Be sure to have your choice of meal ready when you call.

Cedar Crest, Wisconsin 4-H Foundation announce Flavor Creation winner and finalists

Cedar Crest Ice Cream and the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation have announced the winner and finalists of the 2023 Cedar Crest Ice Cream Flavor Creation Contest.

The finalists will receive a Cedar Crest Ice Cream party, and the grand-prize winner will have an ice cream party and will be awarded $500.

Winner and finalists are as follow:

Grand-prize winner was Pesobic Pathfinders 4-H Club of Merrill in Lincoln County with its flavor Paul Bunyan; and

Finalists were Cloverview 4-H Club of Waterford in Racine County with its flavor Peanut Butter Brownie Boom; Lakeview 4-H Club of Fredonia in Ozaukee County with its flavor Oreo Cheesecake; Newark Beloit 4-H Club of Beloit in Rock County with its flavor Wake Me Up; and Pella Eagles 4-H Club of Caroline in Shawano County with its flavor Heavenly Cheesecake.

The Pesobic Pathfinders winning flavor, Paul Bunyan, features vanilla bean ice cream with double-dipped pretzel “logs,” maple syrup and swirls of Butterfinger “sawdust.”

Paul Bunyan will be produced by Cedar Crest for the 2024 summer season as a Feature Flavor for the month of July. The flavor will be available in ice cream parlors and scoops shops across the state and beyond. Learn more about all the flavors at https://wis4hfoundation.org/cedar-crest-ice-cream-flavor-creation-contest/.

Entries were judged by a panel of ice cream experts chosen by Cedar Crest. The family-owned company, based in Cedarburg, manufactures more than 80 flavors of ice cream, along with frozen custard, sherbet and sorbet, at its Manitowoc plant at 2000 S. 10th St. Cedar Crest distributes products in several Midwest states and beyond.

LTC president named finalist for CEO of the Year

Lakeshore Technical College President Dr. Paul Carlsen has been recognized by the American Association of Community Colleges as one of six finalists for its CEO of the Year Award. The winner will be announced April 8 during the AACC’s annual convention.

“Under Paul’s leadership, Lakeshore has gained national recognition by organizations including Forbes, Aspen Institute and Bellwether Consortium,” LTC Board of Trustees Chairman John Wyatt said in a news release. “He is a leader among his peers and a game-changer for our college and community.”

Carlsen, meanwhile, said in the release: “This is less a reflection of me as an individual and more a reflection of the college at large. We are fortunate to have faculty and staff at all levels of our college who are mission-focused on providing the best possible education to every student who walks through our doors.”

The AACC is an advocacy organization representing more than 1,000 two-year, associate degree-granting institutions and nearly 12 million students.

In choosing award finalists, the AACC considered accomplishments and recognition in various areas for each nominee, including effective leadership, implementation of results-driven initiatives, effective advocacy at the local and state level, participation in national dialogues on trends and issues impacting community colleges, and representation on local, state and national boards advancing the work of two-year colleges.

5 new programs coming to LTC

In response to evolving workforce demands, Lakeshore Technical College said it is preparing to introduce five new programs.

LTC is developing an accredited dental hygienist associate degree program. According to Lightcast 2023 data, there are 169 open positions within LTC’s district area.

In late spring, LTC will begin offering commercial driver license entry level driver training. Employers with employees required to drive class A, B or C vehicles can register for the theory courses and behind-the-wheel skills instruction. Upon completion, employees can apply for their CDL through the Division of Motor Vehicles.

Students cross a bridge on campus at Lakeshore Technical College in Cleveland.

LTC anticipates its Foundations of Teacher Education associate degree program will start this fall. Students will learn to serve as paraprofessionals who assist teachers in K-12 classrooms. Courses in this program will also serve as electives for an education emphasis in the General Studies Associate of Arts and Associate of Science degree programs designed to transfer into four-year university settings to earn a bachelor’s degree in education.

A funeral services associate degree program has an anticipated fall 2024 start. LTC students will take general education and business courses through LTC and core funeral services courses through Milwaukee Area Technical College. LTC will coordinate with local funeral homes for on-site instructional experiences.

LTC’s digital court reporting and transcription program is projected to be offered for the first time in fall 2024. The program focuses on preparing students to work in courtrooms and other environments where the use of artificial intelligence is growing.

