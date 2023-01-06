AscendEX Lists Storepay Global, A Leading Buy Now Pay Later Service

NEW YORK, NY - (NewMediaWire) - January 6, 2023 - AscendEX is excited to announce the listing of Storepay Global under the trading pair: $SPCFIN/USDT. Trading begins at 2:00 PM UTC on December 28th. Storepay Global uses an innovative business model and latest technology solutions to help bring everyone a better quality of life.

Buy Now, Pay Later

Storepay allows you to buy the products you want today, and pay for it over time. Through their partnerships with over 2,000 merchants and quick easy to use platform, users can sign up in minutes with no impact to their credit store. Storepay is the top BNPL service in Mongolia with over 500,000 users and will be launching in Indonesia in the coming months.

Unique Technological Advances

Storepay offers users a unique combination of fintech, cryptocurrency, and blockchain solutions that are easy to use for all types of users. They believe in bringing Crypto to the masses through ethical fintech services and helping users of all backgrounds benefit from this new and exciting technology.

$SPCFIN

When using Storepay to purchase goods, you receive 1% of what you spend in $SPCFIN tokens directly into your account. With the Storepay app, you can use both $SPCFIN and fiat currencies to purchase real world goods and services. Users can deposit $SPCFIN to increase their Storepay credit limit and stake the tokens to earn rewards. The token can also be used as an alternative credit scoring system and collateral substitute.

About AscendEX



Launched in 2018, AscendEX is a global cryptocurrency exchange, servicing over 1.5 million retail and institutional clients globally, through its comprehensive product suite including spot, margin, and futures trading, wallet services, and staking support for over 200 blockchain projects such as Bitcoin, Ether, Solana, Cardana, and more. With the new listing of STARS token on AscendEX, it opens a new entry point for investors and film fans of all stripes to get paid to stay healthy and active!

