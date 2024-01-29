Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital security guard stabbed; 18-year-old man arrested

An 18-year-old man was arrested after a security guard at Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital was injured in a stabbing Monday morning at the east-side hospital, according to the Milwaukee Police Department and Ascension Wisconsin.

The 47-year-old security guard was stabbed at about 6 a.m. Monday during an altercation in the hospital's emergency department, at 2301 N. Lake Drive, according to police and an Ascension spokesperson. The security guard was treated and has been released, the Ascension spokesperson said in an email.

Neither Milwaukee police nor the Ascension spokesperson gave any more information about the incident.

"Safety is our top priority, and we would like to thank everyone who worked together to ensure the safety of our patients, visitors, associates and providers," a statement from Ascension said.

The Ascension spokesperson wasn't able to immediately provide answers to a reporter's questions about safety measures at Columbia St. Mary's.

In 2020, Columbia St. Mary's was sued by a woman who was stabbed more than a dozen times by a stranger in the hospital's parking garage. The personal injury lawsuit alleges the hospital was negligent in providing safety and security. A settlement is pending in that case, according to the court docket.

