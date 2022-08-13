Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford adds civic leader to board of directors

Kristin Demos, longtime Vice President of Brand and Retail for Demos Brands, has just joined Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford's board of directors.

The Middle Tennessee State University graduate is a past president of the Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation Board and has a rich history of giving back to the community.

Demos has served as campaign and communications director and interim president for the United Way of Rutherford and Cannon Counties, as vice chair of the Linebaugh Library Foundation Board, as secretary of the Leadership Rutherford Board, and as a fundraising chair for the Child Advocacy Center of Rutherford and Cannon Counties.

She is a past president of the Junior League of Murfreesboro and a 2010 graduate of Leadership Rutherford.

“When it comes to making a difference in Rutherford County, Kristin Demos is in a league of her own,” said Gordon Ferguson, president and CEO of Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford. “We are thrilled to welcome such an influential member of the community to our hospital board of directors.”

She is married to Peter Demos, and they have two children, Jamey and Karys. The Demos family is actively involved with World Outreach Church. In her spare time, Demos enjoys traveling and riding horses.

