When Will Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT) Breakeven?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Ascot Resources Ltd.'s (TSE:AOT) future prospects. Ascot Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral development and exploration company in the United States and Canada. On 31 December 2021, the CA$484m market-cap company posted a loss of CA$2.9m for its most recent financial year. The most pressing concern for investors is Ascot Resources' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to the 3 industry analysts covering Ascot Resources, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of CA$27m in 2023. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven just over a year from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2023? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 65% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Ascot Resources given that this is a high-level summary, though, take into account that typically a metal and mining business has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the natural resource mined and stage at which the company is operating. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 16% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

