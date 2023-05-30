Asda buys petrol station group EG for £2.3bn

Asda sign

Asda has agreed to buy petrol station group EG Group's UK and Irish business in a move which will see the UK's third-largest supermarket expand its move into the convenience food sector.

The deal brings together two businesses that are already owned by the billionaire Issa brothers.

EG Group has about 350 petrol stations, while Asda currently operates 320.

The newly-combined company will have revenues of nearly £30bn and employ about 166,000 people.

Asda chairman Stuart Rose said: "This transaction is all about driving growth by bringing Asda's heritage in value to even more communities and accelerating the growth of its convenience retail business."

There are already 166 Asda "On the Move" convenience stores, which have been rolled out on EG sites since the Issa brothers bought the supermarket in 2021.

Asda is paying £2.27bn for EG's sites in the UK and Ireland which will all be rebranded under the Asda name.

Asda co-owner Mohsin Issa said the combination would be "positive news for motorists, as we will be able to bring Asda's highly competitive fuel offer to even more customers".

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is currently investigating all supermarkets over high food and fuel prices.

The competition watchdog is looking at whether a "failure in competition" means customers are overpaying, despite claims by supermarkets that they are working to keep food prices "as low as possible".

A separate investigation into the fuel market has found some supermarkets have increased margins on petrol and diesel.

Asda said it planned to invest more than £150m over the next three years to fully integrate the two businesses.

It also says it hopes to make savings of about £100m in the next three years, by taking advantage of the size of the new group, and through "higher volumes and cross-selling opportunities from a large and highly complementary customer base".

Retail analyst Richard Hyman predicted jobs cuts at a senior level would follow.

"It was inevitable the Issa brothers would want to consolidate assets they already own," Mr Hyman said. "They're financially aggressive owners and operators, the only reason they'll be doing this is to cut costs."

The tie-up between Asda and EG has been expected for some time, and ahead of the deal being announced the GMB union called for it to receive "proper scrutiny" by the CMA.

GMB national officer Nadine Houghton said the union was concerned that rising interest rates would saddle Asda with "unsustainable" levels of debt.