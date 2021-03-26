Asda loses Supreme Court appeal in equal pay fight

·3 min read
Asda sign
Asda sign

Thousands of Asda supermarket workers have won a major victory at the Supreme Court in their battle for equal pay.

The court upheld an earlier court ruling that lower-paid shop staff, who are mostly women, can compare themselves with higher paid warehouse workers, who are mostly men.

The judge stressed the ruling did not mean the 44,000 claimants had won the right to equal pay.

However, they are now free to take further action.

'Wasted money'

The GMB union, which has members involved in the case, called it "amazing news and a massive victory for Asda's predominantly women shop floor workforce".

"Asda has wasted money on lawyers' bills chasing a lost cause, losing appeal after appeal, while tens of thousands of retail workers remain out of pocket," said Susan Harris, the GMB's legal director..

"We now call on Asda to sit down with us to reach agreement on the back pay owed to our members - which could run to hundreds of millions of pounds."

But an Asda spokesman said there was a long way to go before the issues were finally settled: "This ruling relates to one stage of a complex case that is likely to take several years to reach a conclusion.

"We are defending these claims because the pay in our stores and distribution centres is the same for colleagues doing the same jobs regardless of their gender. Retail and distribution are very different sectors with their own distinct skill sets and pay rates."

It said it remained confident in its case.

Wider implications

Wendy Arundale, who worked for Asda for 32 years, said: "I loved my job, but knowing that male colleagues working in distribution centres were being paid more left a bitter taste in my mouth.

"It's not much to ask to be paid an equal wage for work of equal value."

Lawyers say the ruling will have implications for supermarkets and other retailers.

The store workers argued they were paid less because most store workers are women, while most distribution depot staff are men.

Lawyers representing the store workers say depot workers were paid between £1.50-3.00 an hour more.

Asda said it had always paid the correct rate for the job, whether male or female, and pointed out that both men and women worked in both supermarkets and the warehouses.

Years of action

In 2016, an employment tribunal decided that store workers were entitled to compare themselves to distribution staff and that decision was upheld by Court of Appeal judges in 2019.

Asda bosses then appealed to the Supreme Court.

Lawyers say litigation could run on for years.

They say the next stage would involve an employment tribunal deciding whether specific store and distribution jobs were of "equal value".

If judges decided that different jobs were of "equal value", the litigation would then enter a third stage.

Lawyers say an employment tribunal would then consider whether there were reasons - other than gender - why people working in stores should not get the same pay rates as people working in distribution centres.

Recommended Stories

  • Yemen Houthis Claim More Attacks on Saudi Aramco’s Oil Sites

    (Bloomberg) -- Yemen’s Houthis said they attacked several of Saudi Aramco’s facilities with drones and ballistic missiles on Friday, the latest in a spate of strikes on Saudi Arabia’s oil infrastructure.The Houthis targeted Aramco sites across the kingdom -- in Ras Tanura, home of the world’s biggest oil-export terminal, Yanbu, Jazan and Rabigh -- as well as a military base in Dammam, according to the group’s Al-Masirah TV. They said they used 12 explosive-laden drones and 8 missiles against the oil company and another 6 drones against targets in the city of Najran.Saudi Arabia’s state-run news agency reported earlier that a fire broke out at a fuel-storage tank at a depot in the city of Jazan after being hit by a Houthi projectile. The kingdom’s air defenses intercepted and destroyed six explosive-laden drones launched by the rebels at the universities of Jazan and Najran, according to the report.Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia rarely claim lives or cause extensive damage but their frequency has increased in recent months, creating unease in the Persian Gulf, a region key to global energy markets.U.S. HelpThe Saudi government has asked the U.S. and other allies for more help to defend the kingdom against the attacks, Bloomberg reported this week.On Sunday, the Saudi navy began drills in the Gulf to enhance the security of oil fields and secure freedom of navigation in the region’s waters.Last week, the Houthis said they were responsible for drones and missiles that targeted a 120,000-barrel-a-day refinery in Riyadh, the Saudi capital. They also claimed strikes earlier in the month on Ras Tanura and on a fuel depot in Jeddah.A Saudi-led coalition has been fighting a grinding war against the Houthis since 2015 in an effort to restore Yemen’s United Nations-recognized government. The conflict’s created what the UN has called the world’s worst humanitarian disaster and pushed the Yemeni population to the brink of famine.The rebel group’s leader, Abdul Malik al-Houthi, said Thursday he was ready for an “honorable peace” agreement with Saudi Arabia, but that the kingdom must halt its attacks on Yemen and its siege of Houthi-held areas. He was responding to a plan announced by Saudi Arabia this week to end the war.(Updates with more Houthi claims in second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Covid vaccine: How many people has India vaccinated?

    More than 55 million people in India have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine so far.

  • Police release 911 call that alerted them to naked Florida woman trapped down storm drain

    ‘There’s somebody stuck in a sewer over here,’ passerby frantically says

  • QAnon targets Chinese people amid rise in anti-Asian hate crimes

    QAnon targets Chinese and Jewish in ‘rebrand’ of conspiracy movement

  • Biden hits out at Trump saying he was the only president to leave children to ‘starve to death’

    Mr Biden says his administration will not let a child starve and ‘stay on the other side’ of the border

  • Every celebrity who's been revealed on 'The Masked Singer'

    From Sarah Palin as the Bear to Kermit the Frog as the Snail, here's every celebrity to be unmasked on "The Masked Singer."

  • Georgia man paid out from job with 91,515 oil-covered pennies dumped on his drive

    ‘It’s definitely not fair at all,’ says Andreas Flaten

  • Pro-Trump youth group illegally shielded donors while targeting Biden’s candidacy, watchdog says

    CREW describes Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA as ‘yet another example of dark money groups being used to hide the true sources of big political spending’

  • Chisox star Jiménez out 5-6 months, Rays' Anderson ailing

    A week before opening day, the Chicago White Sox found out slugger Eloy Jiménez will be closed down for most of the season. Jiménez is expected to be sidelined for five to six months after rupturing his left pectoral tendon trying to make a play in the outfield during an exhibition game. The 24-year-old Jiménez needs surgery to repair the injury, putting his season in jeopardy.

  • N.Korea missile launch tests Biden, alarms Japan ahead of Olympics

    North Korea launched two suspected ballistic missiles into the sea near Japan on Thursday, underscoring steady progess in its weapons programme and ramping up pressure on the new U.S. administration as it reviews North Korea policy. The apparent tests were reported by authorities in the United States, South Korea, and Japan, and coincided with the start of the Olympic torch relay in Japan. They would be the first ballistic missile tests by North Korea in nearly a year and the first reported since U.S. President Joe Biden took office in January.

  • The UN leaked a Saudi threat to assassinate an official to make sure the killing didn't happen

    UN officials were told that if Callamard did not ease off her investigation there were people willing to kill her.

  • Study names 12 most dangerous anti-vaxxers in America

    The report demands that all 12 anti-vaxxers be de-platformed

  • ‘We will leave – the question is when’: Biden says 1 May withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan now unlikely

    Experts warn against a hasty withdrawal over fears of violence and government collapse in the country

  • Clippers to acquire Hawks' Rajon Rondo for Lou Williams

    The Clippers reached a deal with Atlanta Just before the NBA's trade deadline to bring Rajon Rondo back to L.A. in exchange for Lou Williams.

  • Toronto trades guard Norman Powell to Blazers

    The Portland Trail Blazers have acquired shooting guard Norman Powell in a trade with the Toronto Raptors in exchange for Gary Trent Jr. and Rodney Hood. Powell, 27, is averaging a career-best 19.6 points per game this season and is shooting 43.5% from beyond the arc.

  • Emmanuel Macron backs EU Covid vaccine export ban but is overruled

    Emmanuel Macron on Thursday night backed EU export bans on AstraZeneca vaccines to Britain, saying that no company that broke contracts with Brussels should be allowed to ship jabs out of the bloc. Despite the French president’s support, EU leaders refused to jointly back Ursula von der Leyen’s plans for tougher export controls on vaccines on Thursday night amid fears of sparking a vaccine trade war. The European Commission president has introduced legislation giving Brussels the power to impose vaccine export bans on countries with higher vaccination rates than the EU, such as Britain. “It's the end of naivety,” Mr Macron said, “I support export control mechanisms put in place by the European Commission. I support the fact that we must block all exports for as long as some drug companies don't respect their commitments with Europeans”. “Every day, when I read the press across the Channel, they make a case against us saying that it is the EU that is being selfish. This is false!”, Mr Macron, who vowed Europe would become the world's biggest vaccine producer by the summer, said. Angela Merkel, the German chancellor, said the bloc had, "absolutely no desire to disturb the global supply chain" but added the EU "had an interest" in ensuring companies like AstraZeneca respected their contractual obligations. France, Italy and Spain had pushed for the European Council to publicly back the new rules, which would also allow Brussels to block exports to countries that manufacture jabs but do not send them to the EU, like the UK. The Netherlands, Belgium, and Ireland warned against the risk of Britain retaliating by blocking exports of raw materials for vaccines to the EU. Despite the lack of support, the rules are already in force through an “implementing regulation”.

  • ‘Putin’s chef’ defends himself as a ‘squeaky clean person’ after FBI adds Russian oligarch to Most Wanted list

    Yevgeny Prigozhin claims his innocence on social media after US officials announce $250,000 reward for information leading to his arrest

  • U.S. Senate confirms Adeyemo as Yellen's deputy at Treasury

    The U.S. Senate confirmed the nomination of Wally Adeyemo as deputy secretary of the Treasury on Thursday, making him the first Black American to hold the powerful job. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen welcomed the Senate vote, calling Adeyemo "a master of shuttle economic diplomacy" who would help meld U.S. economic and national security interests. A former senior adviser at asset manager BlackRock Inc and the child of Nigerian immigrants, Adeyemo served as a top national security and economic adviser to Democratic former President Barack Obama and held senior jobs at the Treasury.

  • From Breitbart to Miller: Here’s how Trump’s MAGA circle responded to Biden’s first press conference

    ‘Storytime with Uncle Joe’ and a press performance ‘that would make Chinese state-run outlets blush’

  • Senator suggests voting on Sunday will offend God: ‘Remember the sabbath’

    Mississippi Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith responds to Chuck Schumer’s comments criticising a Georgia proposal to restrict early voting