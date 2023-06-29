Asda male employee wins sex discrimination case

A male Asda employee wins sex discrimination case - Chris Radburn/PA

A supermarket worker has won a sex discrimination case after he was kicked by a female colleague.

Asda checkout worker Choon Seng Goh told an employment tribunal he was left “humiliated” by the woman, who kicked and kneed him twice, and that if a man had done the same they would have been “sacked on the spot”.

Bosses took months to start investigating his claims before eventually finding the woman who kicked him from behind, Mercy Asante, had “no case to answer”, the hearing was told.

Now Mr Goh is in line to receive compensation after a judge ruled Asda’s investigation had been “seriously flawed” and the supermarket had discriminated against him on the grounds of his gender.

Mr Goh had started working at a Croydon branch of the supermarket in December 2010.

The tribunal heard that while at his checkout in January 2019, Ms Asante “kicked him in the backside”, although Mr Goh didn’t report it at the time as he thought it was “a one off”.

However, in February Ms Asante then “kneed” him in the backside with enough force that he “jolted forward” and later needed to see his GP.

‘Angry and humiliated’

The tribunal, held in South London, heard this left him feeling “angry and humiliated” and so he reported the incident to his manager. However, the panel heard that following Mr Goh’s complaint nothing was done by his manager over the following months.

When Mr Goh overheard colleagues in June talking about him being kicked, he was upset and approached the store manager, who told him to re-submit his complaint.

When interviewed by managers and asked about his relationship with Ms Asante, Mr Goh said they “joked and laughed” but were “never close”.

He recounted the first incident where Ms Asante “smirked” at him as she walked away from kicking his backside and said he had no idea why she had done it.

Telling bosses about being kneed, he said it had been “eight out of 10” on the pain scale and he’d had problems with his bowel since.

Ms Asante was interviewed by a different manager and said she did not remember hitting Mr Goh, claiming the pair “always hit and punch each other as a joke”. She was told she “shouldn’t take these jokes to another level and be aggressive”.

At a mediation hearing that December, Ms Asante then claimed Mr Goh had touched her breasts – something he strongly refuted and said was “completely untrue”.

The tribunal heard that following this Mr Goh took out a formal grievance and was “furious” it had taken nearly a year for the complaint to be acknowledged.

Formal grievance

At a formal grievance meeting he claimed the matter would have been dealt with quicker “had he not been male” - and had a man done what was alleged they would have been “sacked on the spot”.

The investigation concluded Ms Asante had a “very playful/banter relationship” with Mr Goh and said of their investigation that “gender had not come into it”.

In May 2020, Mr Goh appealed against the rejection of his grievance, and took Asda to court after his appeal was rejected. The tribunal panel ruled the sex of the perpetrator was a “relevant circumstance”.

Addressing Asda’s handling of his complaint, Employment Judge Stephen Heath said: “We have little difficulty accepting Mr Goh’s complaints were not taken seriously.

“There was no proper attempt to grapple with the core part of his complaint, namely, that had he been a woman his complaints would have been dealt with differently.

“We conclude that the appeal hearing and its outcome was mismanaged. The focus was not on addressing his complaints... the outcome was significantly flawed in that it did not address a crucial element of the complaint.”

Mr Goh won claims of direct sex discrimination. A remedy hearing to decide on how much compensation he receives will take place at a later date.

