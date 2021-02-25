Asda says 5,000 jobs at risk in new business plan

Breaking News image

Asda says it has begun consulting with workers over a major restructuring of the business which could put about 5,000 jobs at risk, including 3,000 support jobs.

Proposed cuts would include in areas such as cash management, where there is less work as more people shop online.

The company said it planned to create 4,500 jobs as it expands its online offering.

The cuts could also affect two online-only stores where orders are picked.

Asda said its sites in Dartford and Heston that are used to pick online orders could close as the company switches to using regular stores to gather goods for online deliveries. This would mean the loss of 800 jobs.

It also plans to cut about 1,100 store management roles.

Asda chief executive Roger Burnley said: "The pandemic has accelerated change across the retail sector especially the shift towards grocery home shopping and our priority is to serve customers in the way they want to shop with us.

"The last 12 months have shown us that businesses have to be prepared to adapt quickly to change and I am incredibly proud of the way we demonstrated our agility and resilience through the pandemic."

People close to the business insist that the move is led by a change in demand from shoppers rather than a cost-cutting move, and point to the 4,500 new jobs being created as order pickers and delivery drivers.

The company can handle 90% more online orders compared to a year ago.

Asda says it hopes many of those at risk can be moved to the new jobs and that the actual number of workers leaving the business will be lower.