Asda worker wins age discrimination case against supermarket

Laura Hampson
·2 min read
A former Asda worker has won an age discrimination case against the supermarket (Getty Images)
A former Asda worker has won an age discrimination case against the supermarket (Getty Images)

A 75-year-old dementia sufferer has successfully sued Asda for age discrimination.

Joan Hutchinson resigned from her role at the Deeside, Wales outlet of the supermarket chain after her boss asked if she wanted to retire.

Hutchinson said she felt she was being “pushed out of the business” and made to feel that she was “too old to be there”.

Prior to her resignation, Hutchinson had worked at Asda for 20 years and her colleagues said they had noticed her slowing down at work, becoming “flustered” and losing her personal belongings.

The panel was told that she “refused” to speak to occupational health or have her bosses speak to her family.

When the pandemic hit in March 2020, Hutchinson had to isolate and her manager, Stacey Weston-Laing — who delivered shopping to her while she isolated — asked her if she wanted to retire.

Joanne Clitherow, Hutchinson’s daughter, told the tribunal that Weston-Laing had asked her mother twice during lockdown if she wanted to retire.

This question was later found by the tribunal to be discrimination.

When she returned to the supermarket following isolation, the panel was told that another colleague “violated her dignity” but going through her bag when she could not find her keys and bus pass.

Hutchinson resigned from the supermarket chain on 25 September, 2020 and later took Asda to tribunal for age and disability discrimination as well as constructive dismissal.

Employment Judge Alison Frazer said of the case: “In our finding, given the background of [Hutchinson] having been asked to retire, we find that when [Asda] raised concerns with her this was unwanted and created a humiliating environment for her.

“We find that this is something that would not have been raised with an employee who was not of retirement age in similar circumstances in terms of presenting medical symptoms.

“We find, therefore, that the repeated mention of retirement to [her] as a possible option was direct age discrimination. It made [Hutchinson] feel as though she was being pushed out of the business or that [Asda] felt she was too old to be there.

“On the basis that this was mentioned on more than one occasion we also find it amounted to age-related harassment.”

The hearing was held in Cardiff and the panel was told that her son, Chris Hutchinson, noticed she was exhibiting signs of dementia in 2017. She was not formally diagnosed until 2020.

While there’s been no mention of a payout, the tribunal noted that if Hutchinson had carried on working at Asda she could have been fairly dismissed for “reasons of incapacity owing to the deterioration in her condition”.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The ‘best job in America’ pays up to $125,000 a year — and has 10,000 job openings

    Is there a job that comes with the prospect of a six-figure income, high job satisfaction and has enough job openings to make it a real possibility? Companies are always keen to use intel to improve efficiency and learn more about their customers and, so, computer scientists are in high demand. Java developers are No. 1 on Glassdoor’s “50 Best Jobs in America” for 2021.

  • Biden Announces Insurance Companies Must Reimburse You For At-Home COVID Tests

    Amid a surge of Omicron cases throughout the country and the world, President Joe Biden announced Tuesday, Jan. 4, that as of next week, insurance companies will reimburse the purchases of at-home...

  • Duke of York has not ruled out pay-off for Virginia Roberts Giuffre financed by the Queen

    The Duke of York has not ruled out making a financial settlement with his accuser in order to avoid further damaging the reputation of the Royal family, The Telegraph understands.

  • Three signs you’re ready to retire

    Some people can’t quite bring themselves to retire, often out of fear of the unknown. If you’re struggling with the decision, look for these 3 signs.

  • Supply Chain Woes Prompt a New Push to Revive U.S. Factories

    When visitors arrive at the office of America Knits in tiny Swainsboro, Georgia, the first thing they see on the wall is a black-and-white photo that a company co-founder, Steve Hawkins, discovered in a local antiques store. It depicts one of a score of textile mills that once dotted the area, along with the workers that toiled on its machines and powered the local economy. The scene reflects the heyday — and to Hawkins, the potential — of making clothes in the rural South. Companies like Americ

  • Prince Andrew Struggles to Convince Judge That Giuffre’s Secret Epstein Settlement Gets Him Off the Hook

    Tristan Fewings/Getty ImagesPrince Andrew’s lawyers on Tuesday struggled to persuade a New York judge that a civil suit brought against the royal by Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre—who is seeking unspecified damages claiming that Andrew raped her three times when she was 17—should be thrown out.The judge appeared unimpressed with lawyer Andrew B. Brettler’s key argument that the prince was released from legal jeopardy by the terms of a $500,000 settlement Giuffre signed with Epstein in 2

  • How Much Less You’ll Spend Throughout Retirement Depends on These 2 Factors

    How much will you spend in retirement? This is a vital question to ponder as you approach your golden years. After all, a successful retirement plan not only focuses on the accumulation of money and assets, but also the sustainable … Continue reading → The post How Much Less You’ll Spend Throughout Retirement Depends on These 2 Factors appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Want to Work From Home? These Are the Hottest Remote Jobs Right Now

    Remote work has become a much bigger part of the economy since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, as offices and other work sites have either been forced or have chosen to shut down. The result has been a...

  • $1M Is No Longer the Standard Nest Egg — Here’s How Much Most Americans Think You Actually Need To Retire

    A common financial rule of thumb is that you should have $1 million saved for retirement, but this piece of advice may now be outdated -- you may actually need roughly double that. At least, that's...

  • Wells Fargo's chief risk officer to leave -memo

    Norton joined Wells in June of 2018, just months after the U.S. Federal Reserve imposed an unprecedented asset cap on the bank and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency issued a sweeping consent order related to Wells' sales of mortgage and auto-insurance products. Norton, who joined from JPMorgan Chase & Co, took on the job of overhauling the bank's risk management framework at a time when it was still facing costs and restrictions from its years-old sales practice scandals. "Under (Norton's) leadership, we have made tremendous progress, and our risk organization is completely different from what existed when she arrived," Wells Fargo Chief Executive Charlie Scharff wrote in a memo to staff on Tuesday.

  • U.S. Became World’s Top LNG Exporter, Spurred by Europe Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. became the world’s No. 1 exporter of liquefied natural gas for the first time ever last month, as deliveries surged to energy-starved Europe.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightWHO Official Downplays Coronavirus Variant Found in FranceHow Safe Is Flying With the Omicron Variant Surging?Taiwan’s Tech Giants Are Being Hit by India Culture ShockOutput from American facilit

  • Kobe Bryant's widow wins key court ruling in lawsuit over photos of human remains from helicopter crash

    Judge rules in favor of Vanessa Bryant after Los Angeles County tried to have her lawsuit over body photos thrown out of court.

  • Insiders reveal what it's really like working at Amazon when it comes to hiring, firing, performance reviews, and more

    Amazon employs 1.3 million people, and it can be a tough place to work. Here's what it's like to work at the world's largest e-commerce company.

  • U.S. manufacturing catches breath; supply logjam starting to break up

    U.S. manufacturing activity slowed in December amid a cooling in demand for goods, but supply constraints are starting to ease and a measure of prices paid for inputs by factories fell by the most in a decade. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) survey on Tuesday also suggested some improvement in labor supply, with a gauge of factory employment rising to an eight-month high. The survey does not fully capture the impact of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, which is rapidly spreading across the United States and abroad.

  • Should You Retire Now To Maximize Time in Retirement, or Keep Working To Save More?

    Nearly half of working Americans worry about running out of money in retirement (45%), while the rest (55%) say running out of time to do what they want in retirement is a bigger concern, a recent...

  • Palantir Gets Data Pact With Korean Shipbuilding Giant Hyundai Heavy Industries

    Palantir will provide a big data platform for Hyundai Heavy's core businesses, including shipbuilding and offshore engineering.

  • Trafigura Resumes Business in Mexico After Smuggling Accusations

    (Bloomberg) -- Trafigura Group resumed its operations in Mexico after accusations of fuel smuggling by Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador caused some firms in the country to suspend dealings with the commodities trader.Most Read from BloombergWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHawkish Fed Sparks Tech Rout, Treasury Selloff: Markets WrapFed Minutes Fl

  • Former BMW employee charged with corruption

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Prosecutors in Munich have charged a former senior employee of BMW with corruption and of having defrauded the German carmaker of millions of euros, a court spokesperson said on Wednesday. The man was charged with 18 counts of commercial corruption and 33 counts of breach of trust at the expense of the carmaker, a court spokesperson said, confirming a report in German magazine WirtschaftsWoche. A spokesperson for BMW said the company could not comment on an ongoing case.

  • Prince Andrew's lawyer grilled by judge on whether secret Epstein settlement bars sex abuse suit

    A federal judge sharply questioned Prince Andrew's lawyer Tuesday on whether a 2009 settlement agreement his accuser struck with late financier Jeffrey Epstein bars her from suing the royal.

  • Permian Basin starts new year with more oil and gas deals, supply to meet demand in 2022

    Baker Hughes’ latest data released on Dec. 31, 2021 showed New Mexico added one rig in the last week for a total of 94.