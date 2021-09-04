ASEAN's Myanmar envoy in talks with junta over visit and access to Suu Kyi

FILE PHOTO: Brunei's Second Minister of Foreign Affairs Erywan Pehin Yusof addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ain Bandial
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Ain Bandial

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN (Reuters) - The Brunei diplomat appointed by a Southeast Asian regional bloc as its special envoy to Myanmar said on Saturday he is still negotiating with the military on the terms of a visit and has sought access to ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has been trying to end violence in Myanmar and open a dialogue between the military rulers and their opponents following the overthrow of Suu Kyi in February.

ASEAN tasked Erywan Yusof, Brunei's second foreign affairs minister, last month with leading these efforts.

"There is an urgent need to go now to Myanmar. But I think before all that, I need to have assurances," Erywan told Reuters. "I need to be able to have a clear picture of what I'm supposed to do, what they are going to allow me to do when I visit."

Erywan wants to visit before late October when ASEAN leaders are to meet, but said no date has been finalised.

"They haven't put a condition yet but they haven't been clear about it," he said.

'NEED TO TALK TO ALL'

Requests seeking access to Suu Kyi have been made to the State Administrative Council, chaired by junta leader Min Aung Hlaing, Erywan said. But access to the deposed leader was not a requirement under a five-point consensus reached by ASEAN in April, he added.

The consensus included an end to violence and the start of peace talks among all parties.

"That's the thing that I have been saying to the current authorities in Myanmar, I need to talk to all the parties concerned and that's still under negotiation," Erywan said.

A military spokesman was not immediately available for comment.

Erywan said his consultations with the junta and other parties on the ground were "progressing quite well".

He said he was looking to establish a team of advisors to support his role as envoy. The team could include Myanmar's neighbours, including India and Bangladesh, he said.

When it took power, the military alleged irregularities in an election swept by Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy party in November 2020. The then electoral commission and international monitors said the army accusations were wrong.

The military authorities say their seizure of power should not be called a coup because it was in line with the constitution.

(Reporting by Ain Bandial in Brunei; Writing by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Frances Kerry and Andrew Cawthorne)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Why China's bitcoin miners are moving to Texas

    Beijing's crackdown on cryptocurrency sends bitcoin entrepreneurs moving to the wild wild west.

  • U.S. seen funding humanitarian aid for Afghanistan, but not its goverment

    The U.S. Congress is likely to finance U.N. and other agencies providing humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan but there is virtually no chance it will directly fund a new Taliban-led government, congressional aides said on Friday. The United States has been a massive funder of Afghanistan since its 2001 invasion to topple the Taliban, setting aside roughly $130 billion for security, governance and development and humanitarian needs. Aides to the Democrats who control both houses of Congress and to Republicans said lawmakers were nearly certain to provide humanitarian aid for internally displaced Afghans and refugees but not to the government itself, at least for now.

  • 9/11 victims' families seek probe of missing evidence

    Relatives of the victims of the Sept. 11 attacks called Thursday for the Justice Department's inspector general to investigate the FBI's handling of evidence from its investigation into the hijackers and their associates, saying certain records are apparently missing or lost. The victims' relatives regard that missing or withheld evidence as potentially crucial in proving their premise that the Saudi kingdom was effectively complicit in the attacks. Among the pieces of evidence the families say the FBI has failed to produce are phone records of calls among co-conspirators in the attacks, records of witness interviews and a photograph of a Saudi diplomat with two of the hijackers outside a southern California mosque soon after they arrived in the U.S.

  • Evergrande: China's fragile housing giant

    Chinese housing giant Evergrande is one of the country's largest and most indebted private conglomerates, teetering on the brink of bankruptcy after years of rapid growth and a buying spree.

  • U.S. senators warn Lebanon about the consequences of importing Iranian fuel

    A delegation of four U.S. senators said Wednesday that America is looking to help Lebanon overcome fuel shortages that have paralyzed the country. But they warned the import of Iranian oil into the crisis-hit country could have “severely damaging consequences.”

  • Oxygen Shortage Forces Texas Refinery to Shut Part of Key Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- A refinery on the Texas Gulf Coast shut part of a key process unit due to a lack of oxygen supply amid a resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic, with authorities citing increased medical demand for the gas.Citgo Petroleum Corp. is shutting down a section of a sulfur recovery unit known as a B-train for four days due to the loss of third-party oxygen supply “resulting from increased medical field demand,” according to a state environmental filing. Oxygen is used to boost the abilit

  • Singapore reports 259 new COVID-19 cases including 116 unlinked

    Singapore on Saturday (4 September) confirmed 259 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total case count to 68,469.

  • Student shot and wounded outside Santee High in South L.A. after school lets out

    The 16-year-old was standing outside the football field when he was struck in the upper leg. Soon after, a second nearby shooting wounded an adult in front of another campus.

  • Gold Star wife hikes in honor of late husband

    A Gold Star wife’s determination to carry on her late husband’s memory has always meant embracing new challenges.

  • Elvis Presley's Iconic Jumpsuit and Cape Is Up for Auction — Here's How to Get Them

    The live bidding for these and other Elvis items — and a chance to have a private luncheon with his ex-wife Priscilla — begins Saturday

  • 'Everything is bad': Kabul laborers rue lack of work

    "There is no job, no work, what should we do? Being day laborers, we come here and sit for hours but no one gives us any work. Everyone is worried and concerned," said Mohamad Ali on Thursday (September 2). "Everything has become expensive."For the Taliban, growing economic hardship is emerging as their biggest challenge, with a sinking currency and rising inflation adding misery to a country where more than a third of the population lives on less than $2 a day.Humanitarian organizations have warned of impending catastrophe and the economy - reliant for years on many millions of dollars of foreign aid - is close to collapse.Many Afghans were struggling to feed their families amid severe drought well before the Islamist militant group seized power and millions may now face starvation with the country isolated and the economy unraveling, aid agencies say.

  • Taliban sources say last Afghan holdout region falls; resistance denies claim

    Deafening volleys of celebratory gunfire resounded all over Kabul and Facebook accounts were full of mentions of the fall of Panjshir. It was not immediately possible to confirm the reports, which if true would give the Taliban complete control of Afghanistan, something they did not achieve when they first ruled the country between 1996 and 2001. Several other resistance leaders also dismissed reports of the fall of Panjshir, where thousands of fighters from regional militias and remnants of the old government's forces had massed.

  • Prince Charles hails ‘outstanding’ effort of Parachute Regiment during Kabul evacuation

    The Prince of Wales has hailed the Parachute Regiment as an “outstanding credit to the country”, expressing admiration and pride in its effort to lead the evacuation effort from Kabul.

  • COVID-19 outbreak at University of Chicago tied to spring break travel by unvaccinated students, new CDC report says

    As Labor Day weekend looms for a nation grappling with a more contagious coronavirus variant, public health officials are citing a new report on a post-spring break outbreak among University of Chicago students to discourage travel. The report, published Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, uses interviews from 140 of the 158 undergraduate students at the Hyde Park ...

  • Exclusive-'They'll kill us' - Afghan pilots held at Uzbek camp fear deadly homecoming

    The U.S.-trained Afghan pilots and others held at a camp in Uzbekistan already feared being sent back to Taliban-ruled Afghanistan. The offhand warning added to an already grinding sense of unease at the camp just across Afghanistan's northern border, recounted one of the Afghan pilots who fled there with aircraft when ground forces fell to the Taliban in August as the United states and its allies withdrew their forces.

  • The U.S. ground war in Afghanistan is over. Now it’s the Navy’s turn.

    Expect aircraft carriers to stay in the Middle East, U.S. officials say, even as the military tries to pivot to China.

  • Trump reportedly 'f---ing hates' Ron DeSantis

    Trump reportedly 'f---ing hates' Ron DeSantis

  • MSNBC’s Joy Reid Busts A Big Myth Republicans Tell Themselves About Their Party

    "The ReidOut" anchor listed many scathing things that the GOP is -- and one thing it most definitely isn’t.

  • Republicans should read the disappointing jobs reports very carefully

    Republicans should read the disappointing jobs reports very carefully

  • Stephen Miller told Trump's cabinet in 2018 that there would be 'Iraqs' and 'Stans' in the US if more Afghans were resettled

    "What do you guys want?" Miller said during the meeting, according to CNN. "A bunch of Iraqs and 'Stans across the country?"