ASEAN leaders to meet Myanmar coup leader amid killings

  • Police officers stand guard outside the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Secretariat ahead of a leaders' meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, April 23, 2021. The 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations is scheduled to hold a special summit to discuss Myanmar on Saturday. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
  • Police officers stand guard near the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Secretariat ahead of a leaders' meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, April 23, 2021. The 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations is scheduled to hold a special summit to discuss Myanmar on Saturday. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
  • Flags of member countries fly at the ASEAN Secretariat in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, April 22, 2021. Leaders of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations meet Saturday, April 24, in Jakarta to consider plans to promote a peaceful resolution of the conflict that has wracked Myanmar since its military launched a deadly crackdown on opponents to its seizure of power in February. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)
  • Anti-coup protesters flash the three-finger sign of defiance during the demonstration against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, on Friday, April 23, 2021. Leaders of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations meet Saturday, April 24, in Jakarta to consider plans to promote a peaceful resolution of the conflict that has wracked Myanmar since its military launched a deadly crackdown on opponents to its seizure of power in February. (AP Photo)
1 / 4

Indonesia Myanmar ASEAN

Police officers stand guard outside the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Secretariat ahead of a leaders' meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, April 23, 2021. The 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations is scheduled to hold a special summit to discuss Myanmar on Saturday. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
NINIEK KARMINI
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Southeast Asian leaders are to meet Myanmar’s top general and coup leader in an emergency summit in Indonesia Saturday, and are expected to press calls for an end to violence by security forces that has left hundreds of protesters dead as well as the release of Aung San Suu Kyi and other political detainees.

There is little hope for an immediate breakthrough in the two-hour gathering in Jakarta between Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing and the heads of state of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. But his decision to face them offers a rare chance for the 10-nation bloc to directly deal with the general who ousted one of its leaders in a Feb. 1 coup.

“The unfolding tragedy has serious consequences for Myanmar, ASEAN and the region,” Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said on the eve of the summit.

One proposal, which has been discussed in preliminary meetings, is for Brunei Prime Minister Hassanal Bolkiah, the current ASEAN chair, to travel to Myanmar to meet the military leadership and Suu Kyi’s camp to encourage dialogue. He would be accompanied by ASEAN Secretary General Lim Jock Hoi — also from Brunei — if the junta agreed, a Southeast Asian diplomat told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because he is not authorized to speak to the media.

Another diplomat said humanitarian aid could be offered to Myanmar if conditions improved. The diplomat also spoke to AP on condition of anonymity for lack of authority to discuss such plans publicly.

Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi of Indonesia expressed hopes that “we can reach an agreement on the next steps that can help the people of Myanmar get out of this delicate situation.”

Following the coup, ASEAN, through Brunei, issued a statement that did not expectedly condemn the power grab but urged “the pursuance of dialogue, reconciliation and the return to normalcy in accordance with the will and interests of the people of Myanmar.” Amid Western pressure, however, the regional group has struggled to take a more forceful position on issues but has kept to its non-confrontational approach.

All ASEAN states agreed to meet Min Aung Hlaing but would not address him as Myanmar’s head of state in the summit, the Southeast Asian diplomat said. Critics have said ASEAN’s decision to meet him was unacceptable and amounted to legitimizing the overthrow and the deadly crackdown that followed. Daily shootings by police and soldiers have killed more than 700 protesters and bystanders, according to several independent tallies.

Amnesty International urged Indonesia and other ASEAN states to investigate Min Aung Hlaing over “credible allegations of responsibility for crimes against humanity in Myanmar.” As a state party to a U.N. convention against torture, Indonesia has a legal obligation to prosecute or extradite a suspected perpetrator on its territory, it said.

“The Myanmar crisis trigged by the military presents ASEAN with the biggest test in its history,” said Emerlynne Gil of the London-based rights group. “This is not an internal matter for Myanmar but a major human rights and humanitarian crisis which is impacting the entire region and beyond.”

More than 4,300 police have fanned out across the Indonesian capital to secure the meetings, held under strict safeguards amid the pandemic. Indonesia has reported the highest number of COVID-19 infections and deaths in Southeast Asia.

The leaders of Thailand and the Philippines skipped the summit to deal with coronavirus outbreaks back home. Laos, which has the least number of infections in the region but this week imposed a lockdown, also canceled at the last minute. The face-to-face summit is the first by ASEAN leaders in more than a year.

ASEAN's diversity, including the divergent ties of many of its members to either China or the United States, along with a bedrock policy of non-interference in each other’s domestic affairs and deciding by consensus, has hobbled the bloc’s ability to rapidly deal with crises.

Aside from Myanmar, the regional bloc groups Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

___

Associated Press journalists Kiko Rosario and Grant Peck in Bangkok, Jim Gomez in Manila, Philippines and Eileen Ng in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Southeast Asian leaders to discuss Myanmar with coup leader

    Southeast Asian leaders will try to forge a path to end violence and instability in Myanmar at a summit on Saturday expected to include Min Aung Hlaing, the general in charge of the military takeover in February that sparked bloodshed and economic chaos. The gathering of leaders of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Jakarta is the first coordinated international effort to ease the crisis in Myanmar, an impoverished country that neighbours China, India and Thailand, and was ruled by the military from 1962-2011. With participants attending in person despite the pandemic, Indonesia's foreign minister Retno Marsudi said on Friday that the summit reflected the "deep concern about the situation in Myanmar and ASEAN's determination to help Myanmar get out of this delicate situation".

  • The People of Myanmar Have Rejected the Generals. ASEAN and the World Must Do so as Well

    In a bid to shore up regional support, coup leader General Min Aung Hlaing is to attend a special regional summit on Myanmar in the Indonesian capital Jakarta on Apr. 24. He must not be given any recognition, says Alex Aung Khant

  • Millions face hunger as Myanmar crisis worsens: U.N.

    Up to 3.4 million more people in Myanmar will struggle to afford food in the next three to six months, the United Nations said on Thursday (April 22). The country has plunged into political turmoil after the army seized power from the democratically elected civilian government on February 1.With added economic pressure from the global health crisis, Myanmar is battling a deepening financial crisis. The World Food Program said market prices of rice and cooking oil had risen by 5% and 18% respectively since the end of February. There are signs that families in the commercial capital Yangon were skipping meals and eating less nutritious food. The World Bank forecasts Myanmar's GDP to contract 10% in 2021. The agency's analysis shows that urban areas will be worst affected as job losses are mounting across manufacturing, construction and services. The World Food Program plans to expand its operations to help 3.3 million people, tripling the number of people it helps. It is appealing for $106 million to achieve this goal.

  • Southeast Asian summit to address Myanmar's post-coup crisis

    When the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations holds a special summit Saturday to discuss Myanmar, the regional body will be under as much scrutiny as the general who led the February coup ousting the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. Opponents of the junta are furious that ASEAN is welcoming its chief, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, to its meeting in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta, arguing that because he seized power by force, he is not Myanmar’s legitimate leader. “Min Aung Hlaing, who faces international sanctions for his role in military atrocities and the brutal crackdown on pro-democracy protesters, should not be welcomed at an intergovernmental gathering to address a crisis he created,” said Brad Adams, Asia director for New York-based Human Rights Watch.

  • With eye on Islamist fight, France backs Chad military takeover

    PARIS (Reuters) -France defended the Chadian army's takeover of power on Thursday after the battlefield death of President Idriss Deby presented Paris with an uncomfortable choice - back an unconstitutional military leader or risk undermining its fight against Islamists. While the opaque political and business ties that once bound France to its ex-colonies in Africa have frayed over the last decade, interests remain closely intertwined and under Deby's rule Chad was a key ally in combatting Islamists in the Sahel. Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian justified the installation of a military council headed by Deby's son on the grounds that stability and security were paramount at this time.

  • Kansas City woman gets 28 years for fatal shooting of teen at Central High School

    The victim was An’Janique Wright. She was shot dead the night of Feb. 12, 2019 as she was outside of Central High School at 3221 Indiana Ave.

  • AstraZeneca vaccine doses in U.S. should go to hard-hit countries - business group

    The U.S. Chamber of Commerce on Friday called on the Biden administration to release millions of doses of AstraZeneca vaccine from storage for shipment to India, Brazil and other countries hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. "The vaccine doses will not be needed in the United States, where it's estimated that vaccine manufacturers will be able to produce enough doses by early June to vaccinate every American," Myron Brilliant, the chamber's vice president and head of international affairs, said in a statement. Shipping stockpiled AstraZeneca vaccine doses to countries struggling with the coronavirus "would affirm U.S. leadership, including in COVAX" he said, referring to an international partnership to ensure broad access to vaccines.

  • De Bruyne, Aguero, Kane injury updates ahead of League Cup Final

    The League Cup Final's three biggest stars may all play through a little bit of pain on Sunday at Wembley Stadium. Will Kane, De Bruyne, or Aguero feature?

  • US borders with Canada, Mexico to remain closed to nonessential travel through May

    The Department of Homeland Security announced that U.S. borders with Canada and Mexico will remain restricted until May21.

  • Wisconsin Republican Ron Johnson to people who have been vaccinated against COVID: ‘What do you care if your neighbor has one or not?’

    Dr. Anthony Fauci's rebuttal: ‘We are dealing with an emergency. How can anyone say that 567,000 dead Americans is not an emergency?'

  • Man City buys Brazilian phenom Kayky; Teammate reportedly close behind

    Brazilian youth international Kayky has sealed a move to Manchester City, the Premier League club announced Friday, though he will not arrive until 2022.

  • George W. Bush Says He Wrote in Condoleezza Rice in 2020 Presidential Election

    Former President George W. Bush recently revealed that instead of voting for Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election, he wrote in the name of former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice. “She knows it,” Bush reportedly told People magazine of Rice, who served as secretary of state during his presidency. “But she told me she would refuse to accept the office.” In 2016, Bush and former first lady Laura Bush did not cast votes for a presidential candidate, voting only for Republican candidates in down-ballot races, his spokesperson said. Bush’s decision not to vote for his party’s nominee two presidential cycles running may be the product of bad blood between the Bush family and Trump in the wake of the 2016 GOP primary. During the 2016 race, Trump repeatedly insulted Bush’s brother, Jeb Bush, who also ran a 2016 bid for the presidency. While campaigning, Trump also criticized the Bush legacy and blamed George W. Bush for the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Though Bush has been critical of the GOP in recent promotional interviews for his new book Out of Many, One: Portraits of America’s Immigrants, he used the People interview to walk back his recent harsh appraisal of the party. In an interview with NBC’s Today that aired Tuesday, Bush called the GOP “isolationist, protectionist and, to a certain extent, nativist.” He later toned down his remarks in his interview with People: “Really, what I should have said — there’s loud voices who are isolationists, protectionists and nativists, something, by the way, I talked about when I was president.” “But I painted with too broad a brush … because by saying what I said, it excluded a lot of Republicans who believe we can fix the problem,” he added. While promoting the new book, which features portraits of American immigrants, Bush has said he hopes to usher in a more “respectful tone” on Capitol Hill. The mission of the book, he said, is to help change Congress’ outlook on the country’s immigration policy. “Please put aside all the harsh rhetoric about immigration,” Bush said, addressing Congress in an interview with CBS News that aired Sunday. “Please put aside trying to score political points on either side.” Bush, a Republican who served as president from 2001 to 2009, has supported a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants given they pass a background check and pay any back taxes.

  • George W Bush reveals who he voted for in 2020 election – and it wasn’t Biden or Trump

    Revelation follows criticism of Republican party in recent days

  • Donald Trump says LeBron James is ‘racist’ and dividing the United States

    NBA star says he deleted Ma’Khia Bryant tweet because it was ‘being used to create more hate’

  • Bodycam footage shows police beating black man for littering

    ‘What I saw in the video was another George Floyd,’ attorney says

  • Biden appears to be only world leader to wear a mask at virtual climate summit

    Leaders who could be seen without masks included Putin, Merkel, Erdogan, and EU bigwigs von der Leyen and Michel

  • Lincoln Project’s new nickname for Ted Cruz goes viral

    ‘Fat Wolverine’ trends on Twitter after Texas senator blasts liberal Democrats for proposing to expand Supreme Court

  • Caitlyn Jenner officially running for California governor

    Casting herself as a ‘compassionate disrupter,’ the reality TV star and former Olympian hopes to unseat Gavin Newsom in a potential recall election

  • Father takes his biracial daughter out of school after teacher cut her hair without permission

    ‘I’m not one to try to make things about race. I’ve pretty much grown up with only white people, myself,’ father Jimmy Hoffmeyer says

  • George Floyd mural in Texas defaced with racist graffiti after Derek Chauvin murder conviction

    Police describe perpetrator as ‘some knucklehead’