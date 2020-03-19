ASEAN summit in Vietnam postponed until end-June over coronavirus

HANOI, March 19 (Reuters) - A summit of Southeast Asian and other international leaders scheduled in Vietnam early next month has been postponed until end-June due to worries about the coronavirus pandemic, Vietnam's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has informed leaders of other Southeast Asian countries about the postponement, the ministry said.

The 36th summit of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) had been scheduled to take place on April 6-9 in Vietnam, the group's chair this year. (Reporting by Khanh Vu)