Aseptic Sampling Market Size Worth to Reach $474 Million by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Aseptic Sampling Market by Type (Manual [Type (Traditional, Single-use), Product (Bags, Bottles, Syringes, Accessories)], Automatic), Application (Upstream, Downstream), Technique (Off-line, On-line), End User (R&D, CMO, CRO) - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Aseptic Sampling Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period to reach USD 474 million by 2025 from USD 264 million in 2020.

Factors such as the increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals, stringent government regulations to ensure drug safety, and funding to support life sciences research activities are driving the growth of this market.

The off-line technique segment accounted for the largest share of the aseptic sampling market.



Based on the technique, the aseptic sampling market is segmented into off-line, at-line, and on-line technologies. The off-line segment accounted for the largest share of the aseptic sampling market in 2019. Off-line sample collection is a traditional and widely used method of collecting samples aseptically, which is the primary factor responsible for the large share of this market segment.

The upstream processessegment accounted for the largest share of the aseptic sampling market in 2019.



Based on the application, the aseptic sampling market is segmented into p into upstream processes and downstream processes. In 2019, the upstream processes segment dominated this market.Being the start of bioproduction, upstream processes form a key application area for aseptic sampling. Any contamination originating from the upstream process will be carried to the following procedures and affect overall production, leading to failure. Their importance in this stage is the key factor supporting the use of aseptic sampling products.

Europe dominate the aseptic sampling market during the forecast period



In 2019, Europe dominated the aseptic samplingmarket, followed by Europe. The major factors driving the growth of this market include the patent cliff of several biologic drugs in the region. As a result, several companies in Europe are engaged in research activities for the development of novel drug products. In addition to this, governments in several European countries are supporting pharmaceutical companies to launch new biologic therapies that offer superior efficacy than traditional drugs. This, in turn, is increasing the number of R&D activities in the region and supporting the uptake of aseptic sampling products.

The prominent players in this market include Sartorius Stedim Biotech (France), Merck Millipore (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), and Thermo Fisher Scientific (US). Other key players include Saint-Gobain (France), GEA Group (Germany), Avantor, Inc. (US), QualiTru Sampling Systems (US), Keofitt (Denmark), GEMÜ Group (US), W. L. Gore & Associates (US), Flownamics Analytical Instruments, Inc. (US), Lonza (Switzerland), and Trace Analytics (US).