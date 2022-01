Asesinan a fotoperiodista en la ciudad mexicana de Tijuana

Motley Fool

If you're thinking about retiring in 2022, you'll need to ensure you understand the rules for claiming Social Security benefits. Specifically, it's important to make certain you're aware of how your age when you get your first check affects your monthly income -- as well as why delaying your claim could be the most beneficial choice. Putting off claiming benefits, at least for a little bit of extra time, could be even more important for future retirees looking for a higher monthly income than it was for seniors in the past.