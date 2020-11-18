Asetek A/S Announces Transactions Carried Out Under the Current Share Buyback Programme in Accordance With the 'Safe Harbour Method'

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 23, 2020, Asetek A/S launched a share buyback programme, as described in company announcement of October 23, 2020. According to the programme, Asetek A/S will in the period until March 5, 2021 buy back own shares up to a maximum value of USD 4 million and with a maximum of 381,000 shares. The share buyback programme will be implemented in accordance with Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of 16th April 2014 of the European Parliament and Council and ommission Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

Trading day

Number of shares bought back

Average purchase price (NOK)

Amount (USD)

Total, latest announcement

61,412

78.3352

514,949.91

12:

9 November 2020

4,585

83.3404

42,223.79

13:

10 November 2020

2,637

80.5765

23,542.81

14:

11 November 2020

4,926

83.9639

45,579.40

15:

12 November 2020

4,933

83.4615

45,247.54

16:

13 November 2020

6,000

83.2320

54,533.61

Total accumulated over week 46/2020

23,081

83.1554

211,127.15

Total accumulated during the
share buy-back programme

84,493

79.6519

726,077.05

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 918,740 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.48% of the share capital. See the enclosure for information about the individual transactions made under the share buyback programme.

About Asetek
Asetek is the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for gaming and enthusiast PCs, data centers and servers. Founded in 2000, Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in California, Texas, China and Taiwan. Asetek is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ASETEK.OL).

www.asetek.com

For further information, please contact:
Peter Dam Madsen, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: +45 2080 7200, e-mail: pdm@asetek.com

Asetek A/S
Assensvej 2
DK-9220 Aalborg East
Denmark

