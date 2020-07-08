Asetek Collaborates With HPE to Deliver Next-Gen HPC Server Cooling Solutions

Asetek's Direct Liquid Cooling Solution will be Delivered in HPE Apollo Systems for Increased Power Density and High Wattage Processing in Data Centers

AALBORG, Denmark, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Asetek today announced a collaboration with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to deliver its premium data center liquid cooling solutions in HPE Apollo Systems, which are high-performing and density-optimized to target high-performance computing (HPC) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) needs. The integration enables deployment of high wattage processors in high density configurations to support compute-intense workloads.

When developing its next-generation HPC server solutions, HPE worked closely with Asetek to define a plug and play HPC system that is integrated, installed, and serviced by HPE that serves as the ideal complement to HPE's Gen10 Plus platform. With the resulting solution, HPE is able to maximize processor and interconnect performance by efficiently cooling high density computing clusters. HPE will be deploying these DLC systems, which support warm water cooling, this calendar year.

"We are thrilled to be collaborating with HPE to enable the efficient cooling needed for HPC applications," said John Hamill, Chief Operating Officer at Asetek. "With our flexible, proven and reliable liquid cooling offering, we are able to develop complete turnkey solutions engineered to meet the myriad of HPE's requirements, without compromising manufacturability thereby guaranteeing continuity of supply."

"To meet the ever-increasing computational challenges of HPC, we evaluated multiple liquid cooling solutions," said Sammy Zimmerman, senior manager, Apollo Product Management, HPC and Mission Critical Solutions (MCS), at HPE. "Asetek and HPE will deploy systems that we truly believe will give us the best performance at the right price while being the simplest systems in the industry for first time liquid cooling customers to deploy."

Learn more about HPE server systems featuring DLC at www.hpe.com/servers/apollo2000 or in this 3D model.

To learn more about Asetek liquid cooling, please visit www.asetek.com.

About Asetek

Asetek, the creator of the all-in-one liquid cooler, is the global leader for liquid cooling solutions for high performance gaming and enthusiast PCs, and environmentally aware data centers. Founded in 2000, Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in China, Taiwan and the United States. Asetek is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ASETEK.OL).

www.asetek.com

