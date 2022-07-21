Ash Fork gunfight leaves two critically injured

Gunfight in Yavapai County leaves two men critically injured and in the hospital.

Two men are in the hospital after a midnight shootout in Yavapai County.

Law enforcement "responded in force" to reports of a gunfight near Cooks Trail around midnight on Thursday in Ash Fork, according to a Yavapai County Sheriff's Office news release. More than 15 officers arrived, among them Yavapai County Sheriff's Office deputies, Coconino County Sherriff's deputies and Department of Public Safety troopers.

The 911 caller said two people were shot and the gunman was refusing to put down his weapon. When officers arrived, they discovered two men had suffered life-threatening injuries and were in need of immediate medical assistance, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office statement.

"The YCSO SWAT was also called in for the safety of all involved," the YCSO statement said. "However, deputies discovered that two victims appeared to have life-threatening gunshot wounds necessitating immediate medical attention."

One victim had multiple leg wounds and another had head wounds, police said.

The area was too difficult for an ambulance, the statement said. Instead, the victims were transported to a local fire station by officers for treatment by emergency services personnel.

"The seriousness of the injuries, and the probability that an ambulance would have difficulty getting to the area of the incident, prompted YCSO deputies to take the victims in their own vehicles to EMS," the statement said.

From there, the two men were later flown to hospitals for surgery. Their condition was unknown as of Thursday morning.

One uninjured man surrendered to officers without incident, officials said. A search of the scene found multiple weapons and shell casings and a blood trail to a nearby home but no other victims were found.

The investigation is ongoing, the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said.

Reach criminal justice reporter Gloria Rebecca Gomez at grgomez@gannett.com or on Twitter @glorihuh.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Ash Fork gunfight in Yavapai County hospitalizes two men