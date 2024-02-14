'Ash 'n Dash' outreach increases accessibility of Ash Wednesday ritual

An Oklahoma City church offered several services on Wednesday, but it was a special outreach that brought people to the house of worship shortly before sunrise.

St. Augustine of Canterbury Episcopal Church offered "Ash 'n Dash," an drive-thru outreach designed to make Ash Wednesday and the dispensation of ashes more accessible. People took part in the Ash Wednesday ritual while sitting in their cars in the church's parking lot, 14700 N May.

Ash Wednesday marks the first day of the Christian season of Lent. Ashes used to observe the day often come from the burning of palm leaves used during Palm Sunday services the previous year. During Ash Wednesday services at churches around the world, the ashes are placed on the forehead of congregants in the sign of the cross. Clergy offer a brief prayer, typically including the words “Remember that you are dust and to dust you shall return” to remind believers of their mortality.

The Rev. Joseph Alsay places ashes on the forehead of a person sitting in a vehicle during the Feb. 14 Ash 'n Dash, a drive-thru Ash Wednesday service at St. Augustine of Canterbury Episcopal Church in Oklahoma City.

The Rev. Joseph Alsay, St. Augustine's senior pastor, said Christians receive a cross of ashes on the face at the beginning of the Lenten season as a reminder of their mortal failings and as an invitation to receive God's forgiveness.

More: Ready for a fish fry? Here are local churches offering meatless meals during Lent

Alsay said over the years, "Ash 'n Dash" has been a good outreach for his church, attracting busy church members and members who have been too ill to attend services, along with members of the general public who may have lost their connection to a church.

Vehicles pull up for Ash 'n Dash, a drive-thru Ash Wednesday service on Feb. 14 at St. Augustine of Canterbury Episcopal Church in Oklahoma City.

Ash Wednesday and Lent are observed in many Christian faith traditions, including Catholic, Episcopal, Lutheran, United Methodist and Presbyterian faith communities.

With his dog in the backseat, Scott Myers receives ashes on Feb. 14 from the Rev. Joseph Alsay during Ash 'n Dash, a drive-thru Ash Wednesday outreach at St. Augustine of Canterbury Episcopal Church, 14700 N May.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Motorists made an OKC church's Ash 'n Dash outreach a success