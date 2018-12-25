ASH NYC Lovingly Transforms an Old Church Complex Into a Charming Hotel

Five years ago in New Orleans, Will Cooper, Ari Heckman, and Jonathan Minkoff of the AD100 firm ASH NYC found themselves smitten. Searching for a site for their next hotel, the trio and their local partner Nathalie Jordi arrived at a vacant Marigny church complex (complete with rectory, schoolhouse, and convent) designed in part by architect Henry Howard in the 1860s. As they took in the property’s cypress staircases, gingerbread façade, and gilded altars, they knew this was it—the perfect site and the perfect neighborhood. “We’ll do whatever it takes,” Cooper recalls thinking. What it took was some 12 months to rezone the property, years of mood-boarding, a restoration in conjunction with NOLA’s studioWTA, and several buying trips to Europe, just one of which yielded 770 antiques. “We wanted it to be very ‘done,’ ”Cooper says. “We wanted proper decoration.” Today, those finds fill the halls of Hôtel Peter & Paul, where guests enter through the schoolhouse to reach the 71 rooms—many of them furnished with custom gingham fabrics, trompe l'oeil–covered armoires, and Greek and Russian icon paintings that inspired the rich color palettes. As for the rectory, convent, and church, those structures now boast retail, event spaces, and dining options courtesy of local hot spot Bacchanal. Says Heckman, “We’re creating a fantasy, a total escape.” Rooms from $99; hotelpeterandpaul.com

