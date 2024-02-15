What is Ash Wednesday?

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – It is not only Valentine’s Day this Wednesday. It is also Ash Wednesday for those of the Catholic and Christian Faiths.

Ash Wednesday is a holy day of prayer and fasting. It also marks the first day of Lent.

Reverend Sebastian of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Bluefield, West Virginia added that Ash Wednesday is also a beautiful time for worship and thankfulness.

“The beauty of this journey is that Jesus is with us. Through true prayer fasting we help those around us,” said Reverend Sebastian.

Sacred Heart Catholic Church used this Ash Wednesday to donate food from their food pantry.

Giving back to those less fortunate is just one of the many ways Christians and Catholics can perform a show of good faith.

