Ash Wednesday: Get ashes at Union Station, local park, drive through

TechCrunch

The European Union has launched a consultation on draft election security mitigations aimed at larger online platforms, such as Facebook, Google, TikTok and X (Twitter), that includes a set of recommendations it hopes will shrink democratic risks from generative AI and deepfakes -- in addition to covering off more well-trodden ground such as content moderation resourcing and service integrity, political ads transparency, and media literacy. The overall goal for the guidance is to ensure tech giants take due care and attention to a full sweep of election-related risks that might bubble up on their platforms, including as a result of easier access to powerful AI tools. The EU is aiming the election security guidelines at the nearly two dozen platform giants and search engines that are currently designated under its rebooted e-commerce rules, aka the Digital Services Act (DSA).