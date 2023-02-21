What is Ash Wednesday? Here's what to know as Catholics and Christians begin Lent

Across the world Wednesday, you may find people with ash marks on their foreheads and talking about what they will be giving up for the next 46 days.

It may appear odd, but it is a mark people that practice Catholicism, as well as Christianity, receive at mass on Ash Wednesday, one of the "most popular and important holy days" in the religion. It also marks the beginning of the countdown towards Easter, as people that practice the religions will also be observing Lent leading up to the holiday.

Here's what to know about Ash Wednesday and the beginning of Lent:

Father Martin Guyot places the sign of the cross in ashes on the forehead of worshiper Paul A. Zilio at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church, Wednesday, March 1, 2017, in Virginia Gardens, Fla.

What is Ash Wednesday?

Ash Wednesday – also known as the Day of Ashes – is a day of repentance, when Catholics and Christians confess their sins and profess their devotion to God leading up to Easter.

William Johnston, associate professor of religious studies at the University of Dayton, told USA TODAY it is one of the most important time periods in Catholicism and Christianity, as it's acknowledged by people who aren't closely tied to their religion.

"It's pretty well recognized that (Ash Wednesday) is one of the days which – even people who aren't all that regular in church participation – some of them come to church on Wednesday as well," Johnston said. "It just has kind of strong cultural connections folks participate in."

'Stone Maidens': Unlikely book hits No. 1 on Amazon after daughter's TikTok showed dad's toil, low sales

What is Mardi Gras? Here's what to know about Fat Tuesday celebrations and traditions

Worshiper Felipe Izquierdo prays March 1, 2017, during Ash Wednesday Mass at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church in Virginia Gardens, Florida.

Why do people get ashes on Ash Wednesday?

During Mass on Ash Wednesday, a priest will mark a worshiper's forehead with ashes in the shape of a cross, and will say "Remember that you are dust, and to dust you shall return" or "Repent and believe in the Gospel."

The ashes represent a person acknowledging and showing remorse for their sins, as Johnston said the tradition dates back to 1091.

"The ashes is just sort of a ritual symbolic way to say 'I'm beginning this journey of repentance and renewal, for the sake of my greater fidelity,'" he said.

Story continues

After a person receives their ashes, they aren't required to leave it on or take it off following Mass, but people typically leave them on for the rest of the day. The ashes typically come from the palms from the previous year's Palm Sunday, which are burned and blessed before they are used.

When is Ash Wednesday in 2023?

Ash Wednesday is always six and a half weeks before Easter. Since Ash Wednesday is dependent on the date of Easter, it can occur as early as Feb. 4 or as late as March 10.

This year, Easter is April 9, so Ash Wednesday is Feb. 22.

When is Easter, Ash Wednesday in 2024?

Next year, Easter is March 31, 2024, so Ash Wednesday will be Feb. 14, 2024.

What's everyone talking about? Sign up for our trending newsletter to get the latest news of the day

Can you eat meat on Ash Wednesday?

Catholics are not supposed to eat meat on Ash Wednesday, just as they aren't supposed to eat meat on Fridays during Lent.

On Ash Wednesday, worshipers are also supposed to fast, allowing themselves to have one meal during the day. Children and elderly people are usually exempt from fasting and giving up meat.

What is Lent?

Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent, which is "a period of preparation to be able to celebrate" Easter, Johnston said.

The six-week period is meant to be celebrated with self-sacrifice, prayer and other religious activities leading up to Easter, the day believed to be when Jesus Christ rose from the dead to sit at the right hand of God. Johnston calls Lent a "period of purification and enlightenment."

"It is encouraged for (worshipers) to both root out the things that prevent them from making sort of a wholehearted, unreserved commitment to Christ, and cultivate and develop those things in their life that do help them do that," Johnston said.

When does Lent start and end?

Lent starts on Ash Wednesday, Feb. 22, although when it ends is disputed. Some churches say it ends on the night of Holy Thursday (April 6, 2023), Good Friday (April 7, 2023), Holy Saturday (April 8, 2023) or Easter. Typically, Lent is celebrated during the entire 46 day period, with 40 days of fasting and six Sundays, when fasting is not practiced.

Why do people give up something for Lent?

During Lent, Catholics and Christians will give up something they enjoy – like cookies, candy or alcohol – or something they feel like they should stop – like watching TV or social media.

Johnston said the practice of giving up something is learning how to say no to ourselves while saying yes to something we may be neglecting.

"If you say no, it's a way of learning how to say no to the desires that we have for our own pleasure in best interest, for the sake of being able to do something else," he said. "Say yes to other things that are that are important, whether it's serving others, engaging in prayer or what have you."

Contributing: Dwight Adams, USA TODAY Network

Follow Jordan Mendoza on Twitter: @jordan_mendoza5.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ash Wednesday 2023: What is it? Why Catholics wear ashes to begin Lent