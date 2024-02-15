Ash Wednesday, a time for repentance

Feb. 15—"Remember that you are dust, and to dust you shall return," were the words heard by millions of Christians around the world — including those in North Alabama — Wednesday, the beginning of the penitential season leading up to Easter.

For many Christian faiths, including Roman Catholic, Anglican, Eastern Orthodox, Lutheran, Methodist, Moravian, Oriental Orthodox, Church of the East, United Protestant and others, Ash Wednesday marks a 40-day period of prayer, fasting and almsgiving leading up to Easter, the Christian holiday that celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

"Today we begin a journey with Jesus on the road to Jerusalem," said the Right Rev. Marcus J. Voss, the abbot of St. Bernard Abbey in Cullman, during his homily Wednesday.

That journey begins with ashes, symbolizing both death and repentance. When a priest applies the cross of ashes on a person, he recites, "Remember that you are dust, and to dust you shall return," or may say, "Repent and believe in the Gospel," as a reminder for Christians to atone for their sins.

Ash Wednesday takes place 46 days before Easter (40 days of Lent and the Sundays in between) and is observed widely by Catholics and other Christians throughout the world. Ash Wednesday arose from the Jewish tradition of penance and fasting, and the 40 days represent the time Jesus spent in the wilderness, enduring the temptation of Satan and preparing to begin his ministry.

In many faiths, Ash Wednesday is also a day of fasting and abstinence from eating meat as part of the sacrificial journey leading up to Easter, which in 2024 will be celebrated Sunday, March 31.