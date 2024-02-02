What is Ash Wednesday? Why Christians will be wearing ashes on Valentine's Day this year.

Feb. 14 will not only be a day to cherish your love, but for Christians, it will be a day to celebrate their faith.

This year, Valentine's Day coincides with Ash Wednesday, which for Christians is the start of the Lenten season of prayer, sacrifice and penance.

So can Christians enjoy chocolate, or do they have to fast come Valentine's Day?

Here's what to know about Ash Wednesday and the beginning of Lent:

Sherry Tyzinski and Mandy Neil receives ashes from Monsignor Gerald Ritchie during a mass celebrating Ash Wednesday on Mar. 2, 2022 at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Harborcreek Township. Ash Wednesday is a Christian holiday that marks the beginning of Lent, a 40-day period of fasting, prayer and reflection that ends on Easter Sunday.

What is Ash Wednesday?

Ash Wednesday is the beginning of the 40 days of Lent, not counting Sundays, that ends on Holy Saturday, the day before Easter. During the Lenten season, Christians are called on to prepare for Easter Sunday, the day they believe Jesus Christ, the son of God, rose from the dead and ascended into heaven.

When is Ash Wednesday?

Ash Wednesday is always six and a half weeks before Easter. Since Ash Wednesday is dependent on the date of Easter, it can occur as early as Feb. 4 or as late as March 10.

When is Easter and Ash Wednesday in 2024?

This year, Easter is March 31, so Ash Wednesday will be Feb. 14.

Who observes Lent?

Not all Christian dominations observe the religious day of obligation. Those who do include Roman Catholics as well as Lutheran, Methodist, Presbyterian and Anglican denominations.

Why do people get ashes on Ash Wednesday?

During Mass on Ash Wednesday, a priest will mark a worshiper's forehead with ashes in the shape of a cross, and will say "Remember that you are dust, and to dust you shall return" or "Repent and believe in the Gospel."

Ash Wednesday gets its name from the Christian practice of placing ashes on a person’s forehead as a sign of repentance. The use of ashes dates back to the Ninevites, ancient inhabitants from present day Iraq, who used sackcloth and ashes as a sign of penance, according to catholic.org.

Where do the ashes come from?

Today’s ashes are the remains of dried palm from the previous year’s Palm Sunday, which marks the beginning of Holy Week. Palm Sunday celebrates the entrance of Jesus into Jerusalem, where he was greeted with palm branches. Five days later, he was crucified, according to the Bible.

What is Lent?

Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent, which is a period of preparation to be able to celebrate Easter.

The six-week period is meant to be celebrated with self-sacrifice, prayer and other religious activities leading up to Easter, the day believed to be when Jesus Christ rose from the dead to sit at the right hand of God.

Who obverses Lent?

During Lent, Catholics between the ages of 18 and 59 are obliged to fast for one meal a day and abstain from eating meat on Ash Wednesday and Good Friday, as well as abstain from meat on Fridays. Failure by Catholics to observe any penitential days at all, or a substantial number of days, is considered a sin.

People, including children, also often sacrifice something they cherish.

Why do people give up something for Lent?

During Lent, Christians will give up something they enjoy — like cookies, candy or alcohol — or something they feel like they should stop — like watching TV or social media.

For Christians, giving up something represents Jesus Christ's sacrifice when he spent 40 days in the desert to pray and fast before later dying on the cross.

What is Valentine's Day?

Valentine's Day, according to the Library of Congress, is a day when Americans celebrate love and friendship. It finds its origins from the Romans who celebrated the feast of Lupercalia — a spring festival on Feb. 15. It was Christianized and moved to Feb. 14 to honor a martyr named St. Valentine.

Can you celebrate Valentine's Day on Ash Wednesday?

So should you scrap those romantic dinner plans? For those of the Christian faith, many religious leaders encourage those who observe Ash Wednesday to fast and abstain from meat; there are other days available to celebrate the holiday.

These include National Hug Day on Feb. 12, National Kiss Day on Feb. 13, National Random Acts of Kindness Day on Feb. 17 and National Drink Wine Day on Feb. 18.

So you might want to wait for these days to celebrate.

