'You should be ashamed': Bound Brook council fires administrator with no reason given

BOUND BROOK – With no reason given, the Borough Council has fired Borough Administrator Hector Herrera.

That left Borough Clerk Jasmine McCoy, who also serves as assistant administrator, as acting administrator, less than two weeks after she had given birth.

Herrera's termination came by a 4-2 vote at the Jan. 23 Borough Council meeting. The Council is split 3-3 between Democrats and Republicans, and Democrat Vinnie Petti joined the Republicans in voting to fire Herrera.

Petti also joined the Republicans to appoint Assemblyman Erik Peterson, R-Hunterdon, as borough attorney. Peterson, whose district includes Bound Brook, is a lawyer in Clinton and also serves as borough attorney in Washington Borough in Warren County.

None of the Council members who voted for the termination gave any reason for their decision.

"I hope people will remember in November who voted for this," Mayor Dominic Longo said at the end of the meeting. A winner in November's election, Longo switched parties from Republican to Democrat to run for mayor.

The mayor said Herrera "led us through floods and fire" and "the citizens of Bound Brook will be forever grateful for your service."

Democratic Councilman Kendall Lopez was the only elected official who spoke before the vote.

"It's a shame that we're going to let somebody like Hector go," he said, adding that while Herrera was in the post, the borough's credit rating improved, he improved the borough's social media presence and organized COVID vaccination clinics in a town that is half Latino.

"I know it's all political," Lopez said, adding that Herrera "worked with Republicans and Democrats."

"It's outrageous," former Democratic Councilman Anthony Pranzatelli told the Council. "We've had so many horrible administrators. We've gotten somebody good, and we can't hold onto them. It doesn't make any sense."

"You should be ashamed," said former Democratic Councilman Abel Gomez.

Herrera's termination was effective immediately, but he will receive three months’ severance. In November, the Council approved a 3.5% salary increase, raising his annual pay to $165,163.

A Navy veteran, Herrera, who serves on the Somerville Democratic County Committee, came to Bound Brook after serving as administrator in Peapack-Gladstone.

Herrara started work in Bound Brook in 2016 after the previous administrator Gary Strathearn pleaded guilty in federal court to charges of conspiracy to commit mail fraud in connection with corruption in Allentown, Pennsylvania where he had served previously.

Strathearn followed Samson Steinman as administrator. Steinman, a former mayor of Rahway, resigned from the the job after his salary of mayor rose from $51,000 to $71,000. He resigned as mayor on Christmas Eve 2017 citing mental health issues.

