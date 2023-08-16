Aug. 16—WILKES-BARRE — A private music and voice lesson instructor residing in Forty Fort was sentenced to up to five years in state prison on hundreds of counts of possessing child sexual abuse materials.

Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. went along the plea agreement that called for David Fortin, 38, of Snowden Street, to serve 2 years, six months to five years in prison on 500 counts of child pornography. Fortin pled guilty to the charges March 13.

Fortin was also sentenced to serve seven years of probation and is required to register his address for 15 years under the state's Sexual Offender Registration and Notification Act as a sexual offender.

Fortin was a self-employed owner of Fortin Academy of Music in Tamaqua, where he taught private voice and music lessons.

Fortin was arrested in November 2021, after Luzerne County Det. Charles Balogh and West Hazleton police Det. Cpl. Richard Naprava, members of the Internet Crimes Against Children and state police Northeast Computer Crime Unit, served a search warrant at his residence.

The search warrant was the result of a Cyber tip that originated from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and Pennsylvania Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

A phone number registered to Fortin was used to create an email that was used to download child sexual abuse materials.

Hundreds of child sexual abuse materials were located on electronic storage devices, according to court records, including a 41 minute video of a boy being tortured by two men speaking in a foreign language.

Fortin apologized in court.

"As usual with these types of cases, they are horrific. You should be ashamed of yourself," the judge said to Fortin before imposing the sentence.

Fortin was given 616 days time served in jail since his arrest in November 2021.