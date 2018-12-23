Should Ashapura Intimates Fashion Limited (NSE:AIFL) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio?

Dividends play an important role in compounding returns in the long run and end up forming a sizeable part of investment returns. Historically, Ashapura Intimates Fashion Limited (NSE:AIFL) has been paying a dividend to shareholders. Today it yields 5.3%. Does Ashapura Intimates Fashion tick all the boxes of a great dividend stock? Below, I’ll take you through my analysis.

View our latest analysis for Ashapura Intimates Fashion

5 questions to ask before buying a dividend stock

When assessing a stock as a potential addition to my dividend Portfolio, I look at these five areas:

Is their annual yield among the top 25% of dividend payers?

Has it consistently paid a stable dividend without missing a payment or drastically cutting payout?

Has it increased its dividend per share amount over the past?

Is is able to pay the current rate of dividends from its earnings?

Will it be able to continue to payout at the current rate in the future?

NSEI:AIFL Historical Dividend Yield December 23rd 18 More

How does Ashapura Intimates Fashion fare?

The company currently pays out 12% of its earnings as a dividend, according to its trailing twelve-month data, meaning the dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Furthermore, analysts have not forecasted a dividends per share for the future, which makes it hard to determine the yield shareholders should expect, and whether the current payout is sustainable, moving forward.

When thinking about whether a dividend is sustainable, another factor to consider is the cash flow. Cash flow is important because companies with strong cash flow can usually sustain higher payout ratios.

If there is one thing that you want to be reliable in your life, it’s dividend stocks and their constant income stream. Unfortunately, it is really too early to view Ashapura Intimates Fashion as a dividend investment. It has only been consistently paying dividends for 6 years, however, standard practice for reliable payers is to look for a 10-year minimum track record.

Relative to peers, Ashapura Intimates Fashion has a yield of 5.3%, which is high for Luxury stocks.

Next Steps:

If Ashapura Intimates Fashion is in your portfolio for cash-generating reasons, there may be better alternatives out there. However, if you are not strictly just a dividend investor, the stock could still offer some interesting investment opportunities. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, you should always research extensively before deciding whether or not a stock is an appropriate investment for you. I always recommend analysing the company’s fundamentals and underlying business before making an investment decision. There are three pertinent aspects you should further research:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for AIFL’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for AIFL’s outlook. Valuation: What is AIFL worth today? Even if the stock is a cash cow, it’s not worth an infinite price. The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether AIFL is currently mispriced by the market. Dividend Rockstars: Are there better dividend payers with stronger fundamentals out there? Check out our free list of these great stocks here.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



