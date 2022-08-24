Asha's operator gets postponement of court case

Aug. 24—The owner of Asha's Farm Sanctuary appeared in Newfane Town Court on Tuesday as the grand larceny case against her continues.

Tracy Murphy, 59, was charged with third-degree grand larceny on Aug. 2, following an incident at Asha's that involved her holding two of her neighbor's cattle for more than a week.

In court, Murphy's legal counsel, James Grable, secured postponement of the proceedings until Sept. 27, saying he's in the midst of his own investigation of the incident and is exchanging documents with the Niagara County District Attorney's Office. Previously Murphy was represented by attorney Matt Albert, the founder of Against All Oddz Animal Alliance in Darien Center.

The incident at Asha's began on July 16, when Murphy found a heifer and a steer on her property and reported the finding to the Niagara County SPCA. Farmer Scott Gregson later came forward and identified himself as the owner of the cattle, and said his children were caring for them for the 4-H program.

Murphy initially expressed interest in purchasing the cattle from Gregson, who said he considered the offer but would not negotiate until the cattle were back in his custody. When Gregson went to Asha's on July 25 to take them back, Murphy refused to let them go and told Gregson to leave her property. A proponent of the vegan lifestyle, Murphy insisted she didn't want the cattle to be put at risk of slaughter.

Gregson ended up working with New York State Police to get his cattle back. Once he did, and Murphy was charged, Gregson said he wasn't interested in pursuing further legal action. After her arrest, Murphy was released on recognizance.

As the property dispute played out, Asha's Farm Sanctuary became the site of impassioned protests by both supporters and opponents of Murphy's actions. Critical signs posted by her neighbors likened her actions to "cattle rustling." The Niagara County Farm Bureau formally condemned her actions as well.

On the other side, one day after Murphy's arrest, actor Joaquin Phoenix, a self-identified vegan and animal rights activist, issued a statement of support for the sanctuary operator, encouraging "compassion and mercy ... (for) a woman who was simply showing kindness to two individuals who had wandered onto her property."