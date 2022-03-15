Ashburn Health Inspections: Uncle Julio's, Hunan Cafe, McDonald's

ASHBURN, VA — Several locations in Ashburn, Sterling, and Dulles recorded violations during recent visits from the Loudoun County Health Department. The most recent inspections occurred between March 2 and March 8.

COVID-19 restrictions have relaxed around the state, so health inspectors are returning to conduct some restaurant inspections in person. However, some visits, such as those for training purposes, can be conducted virtually.

Violations at restaurants typically focus on factors that can contribute to food contamination. The local health department can also perform a re-inspection to ensure that possible violations have been corrected.

For every observed violation, the inspector provides a specific corrective action that can be completed to rectify the violation. Sometimes these are simple, and violations can be corrected during the course of the inspection.

Here are the most recent inspections from around Ashburn, Dulles, and Sterling, as they were written by the Loudoun County Health Department.

Parallel Wine & Whiskey Bar, 43135 Broadlands Center Plaza #121 Ashburn, VA 20148 Date inspected: March 2 Total violations: 3 This facility utilizes reduced oxygen packaging (48 hours or less in ROP bag-no HACCP plan required) for raw meats and ready to eat meats such as smoked pulled chicken and pork. Employees are date marking and time stamping when the TCS foods are placed (and sealed) in the ROP packaging and placed in the freezer however they are not date marking and time stamping when they are pulled out of the freezer and placed under refrigeration so it is known when 48 hours (of refrigerated storage) has passed for the product in the ROP bag. the Person in charge states that the foods are removed from the ROP packaging the same day they are pulled from the freezer. EHS observed 4 ROP sealed bags of RTE proteins in the walk in cooler (not frozen). TCS foods (time temperature control for safety foods) cold holding at improper temperatures at the stand up cooler on the line. Wings (44F, butter chicken 44F) The top portion of the cooler is cold holding TCS foods properly The hot water at the hand sink at the bar is shut off. Only the cold water works at the hand sink.

Indian Spice Food Market, 24650 Southpoint Dr #100 Chantilly, VA 20152

Date inspected: March 2 Total violations: 2 PIC unable to locate employee health policy. Ready to eat foods held over 24hrs are not being dated.

Hunan Cafe, 24650 South Point Dr #120 Chantilly, VA 20152

Date inspected: March 2 Total violations: 2 Raw chicken is being held over cooked foods. Bean sprouts, noodles, eggs holding above 41F on prep table

Uncle Julio’s Rio Grande Cafe, 44703 Thorndike St. Ashburn, VA 20147

Date inspected: March 2 Total violations: 3 Handwashing facility in dishwashing area observed dirty with old food debris and lids placed on top of it. Cooked chicken registered at 118°F in two door reach in warmer. All other food items in said unit registered at adequate temperature. As per the PIC said food was reheated and placed in said unit directly 30 minutes prior. Date marking not provided to individual packs of ready to eat TCS food items such as pico de gallo and sour cream that are cold held in refrigerator for 2 days.

Chick-Fil-A, 22015 Dulles Retail Plaza Sterling, VA 20166

Date inspected: March 2 Total violations: 1 4 trays of Mac N' Cheese in the walk in cooler that were date labeled with a prepared time of 7:56 am were found at 45F.

McDonald’s Dranesville, 21730 Towncenter Plaza Sterling, VA 20164

Date inspected: March 2 Total violations: 2 Observed spray bottle of RAID Flying Insect and Hornet Killer labeled for residential use only in back of house near dishwashing machine area. Observed white light shining underneath door leading to dumpster area. Door sweep does not protect all openings.

Parallel Party Bar, 43145 Broadlands Center Plaza #119 Ashburn, VA 20148

Date inspected: March 2 Total violations: 7 A sign or poster that notifies food employees to wash their hands is not provided at the hand sink at the bar. EHS observed RTE TCS foods in the coolers on the line that were held past 7 days. Mushroom sauce date marked 2/16/22, citrus vinaigrette (contains garlic in oil) date marked 2/22/22, chipotle aioli (contains heat treated peppers) date marked 2/3/22. EHS observed several ready to eat (RTE) TCS (time/temperature control for safety) foods without date marks in the walk in cooler. Pickled onion, butter chicken sauce, marinated mushrooms, and cheese dip all observed without date markings reflecting a maximum holding time of 7 days at 41F or less. Cutting boards are observed stored between the hot water heater and an equipment shelf next to the three compartment sink. Cutting boards are stored less than 2 inches off of the floor and are subject to splash and potential contamination. Various pieces of raw wood used throughout the kitchen observed dirty with access food debris and grime. Block of wood used to elevate stainless steal at the clean side of the dish machine and blocks of wood used to elevate the microwave next to the mini fryers. No sanitizer test strips available for both the dish machine and the three compartment sink sanitizer EHS observed an accumulation of food debris and grime inside the prep coolers on the line.

Ashby Ponds - Willow Crossing Independent Living (Windows), 21144 Cardinal Pond Terr #110 Ashburn, VA 20147

Date inspected: March 2 Total violations: 5 Handsink by dishwashing area had no soap. Hot holding unit in use and in front of prep area hand sink. In walk in cooler pasteurized liquid store under raw ground beef. In walk in cooler blanched broccoli 51F, sliced tomatoes 50F, and in reach in cooler spinach/mixed greens salad 47F at improper cold holding temperature. Observed raw fish thawing at 3 compartment sink in stagnate water.

Waltonwood Ashburn, 44141 Russell Branch Parkway Ashburn, VA 20147

Date inspected: March 3 Total violations: 1 Date marking not provided for beef chili in the walk in refrigerator. Said food was prepared and held since previous day and will be use this week.

Locals Tacos & Tequila, 20789 Great Falls Plaza #176 Sterling, VA 20165

Date inspected: March 4 Total violations: 4 The low temperature dishwasher registered 0ppm chlorine - is not sanitizing surfaces. EHS observed fried cooked shrimp sitting next to the fryer/grill with a temperature of 78F. EHS observed multiple items within the walk-in cooler that were cold holding at improper temperature - 46F. Chicken Tinga, ground beef, diced chicken and black beans. The establishment does not have testing strips for the sanitizers of the dish washer or the three basin sink.

Feng’s Hunan Cafe Ashburn, 43300 Southern Walk Plaza #114 Ashburn, VA 20148

Date inspected: March 4 Total violations: 13 PIC washed hands without using soap Food items including raw shrimp, raw beef, raw chicken, and bean sprouts cold holding at improper temperatures in the walk in cooler. No date marking on food items prepared by the facility. Pot and pan cleaner stored above whole onions on dry storage rack. Chlorine sanitizer to be applied to food contact surfaces does not meet the requirements of 21 CFR 178.1010. (Chlorine concentration: +200ppm). A working food temperature measuring device was not provided by the establishment. Sign on front of restaurant states "Eat Healthy / No MSG added." A large tub of MSG is present in the restaurant. The following food items were stored less than 6 inches away from the floor: carrots, shell eggs, tofu in the walk-in cooler; onions underneath the dry storage shelf Ladle stored in sauce with handle below the surface of the food. Scoops used for hot holding rice did not have handles. The nonfood-contact surfaces of the following equipment were observed soiled with an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and/or other debris: microwave The hand sink located next to the 3 compartment sink is not maintained in good repair. Mops not hung up to air dry. Observed that the floors underneath the cook line are in need of cleaning.

McDonalds, 45540 Dulles Eastern Plaza Sterling, VA 20166

Date inspected: March 4 Total violations: 3 EHS observed a food employee washing dishes at the three compartment sink. The food employee did not wash their hands after handling soiled dishes and before handling the clean dishes out of the sanitizer. The hand washing sink in the women's restroom is not equipped with a sign that reminds employees to wash their hands. The facility does not have a test kit (sanitizer test strips) to test the sanitizer at the low temperature dish machine.

YMCA Loudoun County Youth Development Center, 20733 Great Falls Plaza Sterling, VA 20165

Date inspected: March 7 Total violations: 1 Paint (spray and can) containers and equipment were found stored next to single-use items (cups) and dry goods in the dry storage portion of the kitchen.

Merit School of Broadlands #71, 43190 Broadlands Center Plaza Ashburn, VA 20148

Date inspected: March 7 Total violations: 1 Observed quat sanitizer dispensed at 3 compartment sink below required range at 100ppm.

Chennai Express Restaurant & Catering, 43330 Junction Plaza #190 Ashburn, VA 20147

Date inspected: March 7 Total violations: 4 Food items in walk in cooler have not been date marked. Time control procedures have not been written for the sauces stored beside the vegetable curry hot holding unit, and the prep unit across from the cook line second from the wall. Rose water used for chicken biryani was not labeled for use as a food additive- label reads "For Religious Purpose Only. Non Edible." Area around blenders, dry storage has accumulations of food residue, dust, dirt, and/or debris

Lucia’s Italian Ristorante & Italian Store, 20789 Great Falls Plaza #188 Sterling, VA 20165

Date inspected: March 7 Total violations: 2 EHS observed personal items (cell phone) and an uncovered coffee mug stored with food items in the prep area. EHS observed multiple items outside of proper temperature. Lasagna, cannelloni, beef stuffing, marinara all at 45F.

Cubasi Bistro, 22000 Dulles Retail Plaza #100 Sterling, VA 20166

Date inspected: March 7 Total violations: 4 A sanitizing bucket was observed in the hand sink to the left of the 3 basin sink in the dishwashing area, blocking access. A roasted ham prepared/cooked this morning at 11 am was found cooling on the counter top outside of acceptable temperature range (74F). Personal items of employees (Jacket, purse) found stored with dry goods. A cutting board was found with deep scratching and staining stored among clean equipment.

Hunan Village, 25401 Eastern Marketplace Plaza #110 Chantilly, VA 20152

Date inspected: March 8 Total violations: 4 Employees moved raw items in coolers without washing hands before prepping other foods. Only two handsinks in kitchen are blocked with boxes, chemical, and water turned off on one. Raw chicken held over carrots and directly next to celery. Noodles, eggs, bean sprouts cold holding at improper temperatures.

Social House Kitchen & Tap, 25370 Eastern Marketplace Plaza #100 South Riding, VA 20152

Date inspected: March 8 Total violations: 4 Cup used as scoop in cilantro lime sauce where fingers touch food to scoop. Many foods uncovered in prep coolers. Raw shell eggs held over pasteurized product in walk-in. Aioli, red onion, cole slaw, horse radish had dates past 7 days ago.



Here are the locations that recorded no violations during their health department visit:

