Ashburn neighborhood shooting leaves two dead, one in critical condition, police say

Two men were killed and one was critically wounded in a shooting Friday afternoon in the Ashburn neighborhood on the Southwest Side, according to Chicago police.

Police said the three men were in a vehicle on the 4400 block of West 81st Street about 4:25 p.m. when a gunman opened fire. Police didn’t provide a description of the gunman.

Two of the victims, a 38-year-old and a man of unknown age, were rushed to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where they were pronounced dead, police said. The third victim was also taken to Christ in critical condition, suffering a gunshot to the face and right shoulder, police said.

Police said detectives are investigating the shooting.