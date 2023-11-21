Ashburn robbery: 3 suspects push woman to ground, steal her belongings in Chicago

CHICAGO - A 62-year-old woman was robbed Monday night by three people on Chicago's Southwest Side.

Around 5:50 p.m., police say the female victim was walking on the sidewalk in the 8000 block of S. Washtenaw Ave. when three unknown male offenders approached on foot, pushed her to the ground and took her property.

The offenders then fled on foot, police said. No injuries were reported.

Nobody is in custody as the investigation continues.